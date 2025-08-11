The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Eat this summer veggie low in calories to help with bloating
Popular summertime produce is filled with water that ‘helps flush out extra bloat,’ said registered dietitian Joy Bauer
Summer 2025 might be winding down in a couple of weeks, but your summer nutrition doesn’t have to.
If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, there’s one particular low-calorie vegetable that can help you beat the bloat: zucchini.
According to NBC’s nutrition and lifestyle expert Joy Bauer, zucchini “wins because it checks a lot of boxes.”
“It’s naturally low in calories,” she said of the popular summertime squash during a recent TODAY Show segment. “And it’s filled with water, so that alone helps to flush out extra bloat,” Bauer said.
When you’re struggling with constipation, it’s important to ensure you’re eating a fiber-rich diet and drinking plenty of water, per the Mayo Clinic.
While there are certainly many other popular veggies besides zucchini that are hydrating and good sources of fiber, such as corn and mushrooms, the typically oblong-shaped vegetable is the least likely to irritate sensitive stomachs that suffer from gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, Bauer said.
This is because zucchinis are low in fermentable carbohydrates — a type of carbohydrate that, when broken down by the gut, often produces gas.
Therefore, they aren’t going to “cause any digestive drama,” she shared, adding: “It’s basically your belly’s best friend when you’re feeling bloated.”
Just one average-sized zucchini, around one cup, contains approximately 2 grams of fiber, reports Healthline.
But zucchinis aren’t the only summer squash with impressive gut-enriching qualities, other dietitians told the outlet. Its vegetable relative, the yellow summer squash, also contains important vitamins and minerals — vitamin C and potassium, which your body requires to stay hydrated and running smoothly.
