Strive for success in 2026 and beyond

January usually brings with it a desire in us all to reset and start afresh. For those looking to do just that, we’ve curated a list to help you prioritise the things that matter most.

Build lasting change with a science-led fitness plan

( Goals Fitness )

If January motivation tends to fade fast, it may be due to unclear routines rather than lack of effort. The Goals Fitness app has been designed to provide women with a structured, sustainable way to build muscle and create a strongbut lean shape. Created by sports nutritionist and trainer Sarah Granetz, the platform replaces guesswork with a personalised programme centred on progressive overload, sprinting and proper nutrition.

Every session is purposeful, allowing you to create long-term habits that feel effortless, without the price tag of one-to-one coaching. The app adapts to individual routines, allowing you to set start dates, rest days and workout formats. Smart Swaps offers alternatives for each exercise, and the AI chef creates tailored meals and recipes to support your training goals.

Find out more at Goalsfitnessapp.com

Give your pet protection that lasts a lifetime

( Everypaw )

A new year presents an opportunity to reset your routines and safeguard what matters most, including your pet. Everypaw’s Lifetime Pet Insurance offers flexible cover for cats, dogs and rabbits, with levels ranging from £1,000 to £10,000 – so you can choose the protection that suits you. Policies are designed to feel simple and supportive, giving you confidence that your pet is covered for life’s unexpected moments.

Everypaw pays 99 per cent of claims within five working days*, making managing vet bills quick and easy. Dental treatment is included in every policy, along with physiotherapy, osteopathy and hydrotherapy. Additional benefits include emergency boarding, cover for loss or theft, advertising and reward costs, plus 24/7 access to a vet team. Everypaw helps protect your pet through every stage of life.

Find out more at Everypaw.com

*Based on Everypaw claims data from February 2024 to March 2025

Support your pet’s health with targeted nutrition

( Arden Grange VetCare )

For many of us January is a time to reassess our wellbeing – but it’s just as important to think about your pet’s health, too. When a diagnosis shifts your pet’s needs, choosing the right nutrition shouldn’t mean compromising on quality. Arden Grange VetCare is the next generation of veterinary nutrition, offering vet-approved formulas that provide targeted support for joint health, digestive sensitivity, weight management and hypoallergenic needs.

Each grain-free recipe uses high-quality natural ingredients backed by decades of nutritional expertise. VetCare does more than manage symptoms, its carefully developed diets are designed to help restore comfort, vitality and spark, supporting pets that need a little extra care. This year, give your pet the gift of thriving again with this vet-approved diet.

Discover Arden Grange VetCare in wet and dry formats at Ardengrange.com

Feel a boost with supplements designed to support focus

( Charava )

If you’re focusing on long-term wellbeing, Charava’s supplements can help support your goals. Take its magnesium supplement, for example, which may help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Charava prioritises purity, quality and transparency, offering supplements that fit seamlessly into your daily routine without unnecessary complexity.

Perfect for those looking to feel more energised as they take on the new year. Whether you’re refining existing habits or setting new intentions for 2026, Charava provides a simple, effective way to support your wellbeing from the inside out.

Save 10 per cent on your first order with code ‘CHARAVA10’ at Charava.co.uk. Offer valid until 31 December 2026

Massage your way to wellbeing with aromatherapy oils

( Pepperfit )

As the new year invites healthier habits and renewed motivation, Pepperfit offers a complementary range of scented body and massage oils to manipulate and soothe tired muscles. Trusted by professional sports massage therapists for more than 16 years, Pepperfit’s aromatherapy-led range is formulated with top quality plant-based ingredients.

Each product is created to support different moments along an active journey, from the uplifting focus of Boost and Zest to the soothing recovery of Rescue and Rest. Pepperfit places movement at the heart of its mission, encouraging people to stay naturally active while giving back. Throughout 2026, the brand will support Young Epilepsy through daily step challenges and long-distance treks, sharing the journey along the way.

Discover more at Pepperfit.com and save 20 per cent on your first order until 31 January 2026 with code ‘NEWMEJAN2026’.

Access medical cannabis through a clinic-led digital service

( Wellford Medical Clinics )

Wellford Medical Clinics is a UK-based, CQC-registered medical cannabis clinic providing consultant-led care through a secure digital service. Designed for adults registered with a UK GP, Wellford supports patients seeking alternative options for chronic pain and certain mental health conditions. The clinic prioritises clinical transparency, patient safety, and evidence-led decision-making. Care begins with an online eligibility check, followed by a review of relevant medical records and virtual consultations with GMC-registered specialist doctors. All steps are completed through a secure app, allowing patients to access care remotely while remaining under clinician oversight.

Medical cannabis was legalised in the UK in 2018, although NHS prescribing remains limited to a small number of indications. As a result, many patients access treatment through regulated private clinics such as Wellford, where care follows approved medical pathways. Where clinically appropriate, prescribed medication is dispensed by licensed pharmacies and delivered directly to patients.

Save 50 per cent on your first consultation with code ‘WF50’ (subject to eligibility). Valid until 31 March 2026. Find out more at Wellfordclinics.com

Elevate your smile with expert dentistry

( Dr Albert Gajdos )

Those looking to enhance their smile with a gentle touch need look no further than Dr Albert Gajdos, whose clinic offers a contemporary approach to cosmetic dentistry centred on preserving natural tooth structure. Treatments include composite bonding, often completed in a single comfortable visit, as well as discreet teeth straightening with personalised Invisalign plans. Ultra-thin porcelain veneers provide long-lasting refinement with minimal enamel reduction, and every treatment is designed with facial balance in mind to ensure results that feel natural and timeless.

Patients will benefit from a free initial consultation with a 3D scan preview, alongside 0 per cent finance options. Welcoming clients from across the UK and abroad, the award-winning clinic combines advanced techniques with a calm and reassuring environment.

Book your free consultation at Dralbertdentist.co.uk or call 01753 331081. Dr Albert Gajdos BDS (Hons) UK, GDC:256157.

Redefine your smile at a top London clinic

( Beresford Dental Clinic )

At The Beresford Dental Clinic in Victoria, central London, every smile transformation is treated as a bespoke project. Led by Dr Jesús González and Dr Chris Yong, the clinic specialises in advanced cosmetic and implant dentistry, including composite bonding, porcelain veneers, Invisalign, dental implants and professional whitening. Each treatment is tailored to suit individuals and personal aesthetic goals, combining cutting-edge digital planning with meticulous craftsmanship to create natural, balanced results that support long-term oral function.

Readers can reference the code ‘SMILE2026’ to enquire about a complimentary Digital Smile Design consultation and personalised treatment plan at Beresforddentalclinic.co.uk, call 020 7821 9411 or email info@beresforddentalclinic.co.uk – valid until 31 March 2026.

Use a filtered shower head to help care for skin and hair

( Curo Skin )

Many of us invest in skincare and haircare yet overlook the quality of the water we shower in. Across much of the UK, tap water is treated with chlorine and might contain traces of heavy metals, which could leave skin feeling dry and hair looking dull over time. Curo Skin’s filtered shower head is designed to reduce common water impurities before they reach your skin. Its multi-stage filtration system removes over 99 per cent of chlorine, creating a gentler shower experience that could leave your skin and hair feeling great as part of a regular routine.

Designed in the UK, Curo has quickly gained recognition in the beauty and wellness space, including being named Best New Tool by the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2025. With a sleek design and simple, tool-free installation, it’s an effortless upgrade that turns an everyday shower into a more considered self-care ritual.

Discover more at Curoskin.co.uk

Put your health first with a clinic dedicated to health optimisation

( Projuvenate )

Projuvenate is a CQC-registered, medically led clinic specialising in aesthetic wellness, advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation and health optimisation. The clinic combines its expertise with advanced technology to support skin health, physical performance, recovery and overall wellbeing. Guided by evidence-based practice and a holistic philosophy, Projuvenate aims to support clients to move well, feel balanced and invest confidently in their long-term health.

The clinic is dedicated to personalised programmes, discretion and a thoughtful, results-informed approach to healthcare and wellbeing. Initial consultations are complimentary and provided on a no-obligation basis as part of the clinic’s standard clinical process. From time-poor professionals to those seeking recovery support, Projuvenate is here to help you get to where you need to be.

To arrange an initial consultation or to find out more about the January physiotherapy options, please visit Projuvenate.co.uk and quote ‘PRO26’ when enquiring.

Plan your days in a way that works for you

( Tiimo )

For many people, New Year’s resolutions fail not because of a lack of motivation, but because traditional planning tools simply don’t fit how their minds work. Tiimo was created to change that. Originally developed through research into neurodivergent teens, Tiimo is now an award-winning visual planning app used by more than three million people worldwide.

Designed with ADHD in mind, it aims to support focus and organisation through a flexible, intuitive system that adapts to individuals’ needs. Tiimo comprises visual timers, to-do lists, calendar sync, gentle reminders and an AI-powered planning assistant, all in one place. By reducing the cognitive load of planning, it makes routines easier to build and busy days easier to navigate, whether you’re managing work, family life or personal goals.

Find out more at Tiimoapp.com and save 30 per cent on an annual plan with code ‘PRODUCTIVEJAN2026’ until 28 February 2026

Get peace of mind for your health with a thyroid ultrasound

( Best Ultrasound Clinic )

Persistent tiredness, unexplained weight changes, low mood, hair thinning or heart palpitations are often dismissed as being the result of stress or a busy lifestyle. In some cases, these symptoms may be linked to changes in thyroid health that can develop quietly over time. An ultrasound scan offers a simple, non-invasive way to check the thyroid and provide clarity.

At Best Ultrasound Clinic in Brentwood, Essex, patients can access scans quickly, without the need for a GP referral. Appointments include a consultation, a detailed report and same-day insights, with guidance on next steps if anything requires further attention. Taking a proactive approach can bring reassurance and peace of mind. This year, make space for your health and listen to what your body is telling you.

Find out more at Bestultrasoundclinic.co.uk, call 07399 588222 and visit the clinic at 27 Kings Road, Brentwood, Essex CM14 4DJ.

Make personalised skincare your resolution that lasts

( Renew + Me )

As cell turnover slows and collagen production naturally declines, what once worked for your skin may no longer deliver results. Renew + Me offers a smarter alternative to skincare – personalised to your skin and rooted in expert dermatology.

Created by the team behind Skin + Me, Renew + Me is a next-generation teledermatology service designed specifically for skin’s changing needs over time. Following an online consultation and photo assessment, each Nightly-Active-Treatment is made to order by their UK-based Dermatology Team, combining clinically-proven ingredients in personalised concentrations and pairing them with a base cream suited to your individual skin type.

The routine is deliberately simple: one nightly treatment, delivered monthly in their patented, precision-engineered Daily Doser®, with formulations reviewed and adapted as your skin evolves. Progress is monitored by a UK-licensed Prescriber, ensuring consistency, tolerability and visible, lasting results.

Visit Renewandme.com and use code ‘SKINGLOWNY’ to get your first month for £6.99 (usually £29.99) – a saving of over 75 per cent. Offer valid until 31st December 2026

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.