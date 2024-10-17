Strictly star announces split from wife after nine years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ore Oduba, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, has announced that he and his wife Portia have split after nine years of marriage.

The 38-year-old TV presenter and actor shared the “difficult” news in a post online on Thursday, revealing that the pair had separated earlier in the year.

He wrote: “Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year. We’re so grateful for all the love you’ve shared with us both over the years.”

“And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigated this difficult transition. We will be making no further comment. Be kind, always.”

The pair, who share two children, wed in 2015 five years after they met while studying at Loughborough University in 2010.

The pair welcomed their first child, Roman, in 2018, with their second child, Genie, three years later.

Oduba, who is fondly remembered for his “Runaway Baby” jive on Strictly, lifted the glitterball trophy in 2016 alongside professional dancing partner Joanne Clifton, the sister of fellow Strictly pro Kevin Clifton.

open image in gallery Ore and Portia Oduba ( PA Archive )

Speaking about becoming a parent in 2021, the former CBBC presenter spoke about how the past 12 months had been particularly “challenging” but he and Portia “remember we love each other”.

“My wife and I will be ten years together next month and we’ve never done anything more challenging than the last 12 months. There were tears, tantrums,” he said.

“Roman has enhanced our world more than we could have dreamt but there are times we have to remember that we love each other and what’s why he’s here. He’s been our guardian angel in lockdown but he’s also been the cause of a few little tiffs.”

“It’s just finding that time for each other. Every household is different. Communication is the key. We don’t go to bed in an argument.”

open image in gallery Ore and Portia Oduba pictured in 2020 ( Getty Images )

The pair wed in 2015 at Penshurst Place in Kent. The presenter told The Mirror at the time that he spent his entire wedding day in tears of joy.

“There’s a picture of me wailing, my best men there laughing and Portia absolutely cracking up next to me – I am the only one crying.”

From 2008 until 2013, Oduba presented the CBBC news programme Newsround, and went on to pursue a successful musical theatre career. He’s currently performing in the UK tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical.