Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden has revealed he is engaged to his partner Rob Smales.

The Holby City actor, 48, who won the BBC dance competition alongside his professional partner Katya Jones in 2017, has never shared details of his love life with fans before. McFadden’s engagement announcement marks the first time he and Smales have been known to be a couple.

Sharing a selfie with Smales to Instagram, McFadden said: “Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob.#loveislove”.

Smales, who works as an artist, re-posted the image to his own account, writing: “Engaged!” alongside two heart emojis.

McFadden’s celebrity friends were quick to congratulate him on the news in his Instagram comments. “Wheyyyyyyuyuuuuuu!” celebrated documentary host Stacey Dooley.

Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell said: “So, so happy for you both . Sending love & hugs & more love. Happy ever after you beautiful couple.”

Mitchell also showed her enthusiasm on X/Twitter, writing: “I bought the hat ages ago. Glorious news, glorious couple, couldn’t be happier for you both. Loving the love.”

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore added: “Congrats xx” McFadden played Raffaello di Lucca in Holby City from 2014 to 2017 before he was killed off in the two part episode “Group Animal”.

Following his Strictly win, the actor joined the UK tour of the jukebox musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Although the actor has never spoken about his sexuality before, he discussed his love life briefly with the Daily Record in 2017. “I don’t know why I’m single,” he said. I must be unlovable. I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe I work too hard?”

open image in gallery Joe McFadden and Katya Jones perform in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The Heartbeat star later demanded his privacy when asked about his romantic life by The Scotsman. “I just think it’s not really anyone’s business,” he said.

“I don’t mean that to sound aggressive or confrontational but it’d be like going up to that guy [points to a waiter] and asking who he’s sleeping with. It’s rude.”

He continued: “I do understand that people want to know because they know who you are and they want to know the details of your life. But you give so much of your life to the job that I want some bits for myself.”