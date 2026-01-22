5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is a great mix of episodes in this week’s podcast selection.

1. Codename Badger

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime

Have you ever wondered how one lie could spiral out of control and poison three generations of a family?

This is at the heart of Codename Badger, a new six-part investigative podcast series that uncovers the story of a young army major named Robbie Mills, who died in 1955 whilst disembarking a submarine docked at Torbay Harbour in Devon.

Mills’ superiors told his widow, Josephine, that he had been drinking and had slipped from a gangplank into the water below – an account Josephine didn’t believe.

But when an unexpected visit from a stranger named Captain John Cottell – who claimed to be Mills’ best friend – revealed that his death was deliberate, she felt vindicated.

It was a story that shaped the childhood of Josephine’s daughter, Nicky Hibbin, who retold the account to journalist Eugene Henderson following a meeting in south west France. Here, Henderson and journalist Andy Clark have set out to investigate the story further.

Codename Badger is story of espionage, deception, and a mystery that has endured for seven decades.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. A Moment With Murphy

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family and wellbeing

A Moment With Murphy is a new weekly podcast hosted by author, illustrator and mother, Kerri Cunningham.

Cunningham is popularly known for her beloved Instagram account Murphy’s Sketches, where she shares writing, poetry and illustrations about all aspects of life and parenting.

In each episode of A Moment With Murphy, Cunningham hopes to provide parents and caregivers an opportunity to take a breath, pause and reflect, as she pairs her thoughtful poetry with meaningful interviews, exploring topics such as children’s mental health, IVF, and baby loss.

This week, teacher Harriet Brettell joins Cunningham to talk about the process of applying for Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs) – two of her three children are autistic – how she came to terms with their diagnosis, and what other parents can do if they are facing similar challenges.

If you are a parent looking for insight, rest and inspiration, then give A Moment With Murphy a listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. The Harry Hill Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Comedy

The Harry Hill Show is a new video podcast hosted by comedian and presenter Harry Hill.

In each episode, he interviews a variety of guests of all occupations, from comedians, celebrities and cultural icons – including Ed Gamble, Laura Smyth, and Alex Brooker – to experts with specialist knowledge about everything from the big bang theory to flies.

Hill also introduces a new game called Name The Seeds, and goes on unexpected left-field tangents and silliness you would expect.

In the first episode of The Harry Hill Show, Hill welcomes comedian Stewart Lee, who discusses what happened the last time he was last at the Battersea Arts Centre, scampi – which Hill refers to as “mechanically reclaimed meat” – why fur can be a source of comfort, and what he loves about cats.

Lee meets Licky, The Harry Hill Show mascot, talks about why he dislikes AI – in particularly free AI assistant Grok – and when he first introduced Hill to the internet.

The Harry Hill Show is fuelled by joyful nonsense, unexpected facts and controlled chaos.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Podcast On Tour with Sport 24

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

On Tour with Sport 24 is podcast series hosted by broadcasters Rob Adcock and Emma Saunders, which explores the greatest sporting cities around the world.

In the latest episode, Edward Russell joins Adcock in Singapore at the Mandala Club, to discuss how the country transforms during race week.

Adcock also speaks to F1 presenter Jennie Gow about why F1 is arguably Singapore’s biggest sporting event, how Singapore Grand Prix shows off the city in a big way, and the tribalism displayed by racing fans.

Soul-pop singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, who is a huge golf fan, also joins the podcast, and talks about why golf is so important to him. He also reflects on his career and what it’s like performing at Singapore Grand Prix.

On Tour with Sport 24 redefines what a sports podcast can be, taking listeners on a rich cultural visit through the lens of sport.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

5. The Mr MoneyJar Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Finance

The Mr MoneyJar Show is a weekly podcast hosted by Rotimi Merriman-Johnson, where topics of discussion include black British wealth and wellbeing.

In this week’s episode, former Love is Blind UK contestant Javen Palmer joins Merriman-Johnson, to discuss everything from the dynamics of everyday dating and black socioeconomics, to wealth in the black community, business and finance.

Palmer, who is now a AI marketing consultant and the co-founder of Scaling Edge, speaks about the Love is Blind UK application process, the financial sacrifices he had to make, his “villain arc” on the show and the truth about reality TV.

Merriman-Johnson and Palmer explore how the media can impact our wellbeing and world view, the truth about dating apps, and the impact it has on dating outcomes.

If you are interested in holistic conversations that provoke thought, The Mr MoneyJar Show should be in your podcast rotation.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)