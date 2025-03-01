Steve Wright’s family ‘in toxic feud’ one year after Radio 2 DJ’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Wright’s family are “embroiled in a toxic feud” one year after the sudden death of the Radio 2 DJ.

The beloved BBC presenter died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach on 12 February 2024, aged 69, prompting tributes from the world of music and entertainment.

Now, according to reports, Wright’s family are at war over the DJ’s 94-year-old father’s decision to marry his much younger carer.

Wright’s father Richard, who is believed to be “seriously ill”, married Marta Juanes Martin, 51, in September 2024, which, according to The Sun, has “torn the family apart”.

It’s been claimed that Wright’s brother Laurence “was so upset” he “refused”to attend the ceremony, which took place at Worthing Library in West Sussex.

A source said: “It’s all very strange and obviously raises a lot of questions. He looks like he could be her grandfather.”

Marta acknowledged to the outlet that their relationship was “difficult”, but maintained that she loves her husband. She also addressed Laurence’s absence from the nuptials, stating that he was in Spain.

Another source insisted that the pair are “incredibly happy together”, but added: “Of course the fallout that has been sparked by their marriage is very sad for everyone involved.”

They also said that “any suggestion of any nefarious wrongdoing is cruel and utterly without warrant” and “is very hurtful to both Marta and Richard”.

After Wright died, Laurence blamed “lifestyle choices” made by the Sunday Love Songs host, who died at home in his central London flat.

open image in gallery Steve Wright died suddenly in February 2024 ( BBC )

However, it is now thought Wright died as a result of a perforated gastric peptic ulcer and acute peritonitis, according to his death certificate.

Peritonitis is an infection of the lining of the stomach, while a perforated ulcer is a rarer complication when the lining of the stomach splits open.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Wright’s death was unexpected, but was not being treated as suspicious. No inquest was held into his death.

News of Wright’s death was first announced by a tearful Sara Cox on her Radio 2 show. She said: “It’s really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing except that we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news.”

Wright’s family in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

BBC director-general Tim Davie also paid tribute to Wright, saying everyone at the BBC is “heartbroken” at the “terribly sad news” of his death.

He said at the time: “Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners.”

Wright first joined the BBC in the early Seventies as a clerk before leaving to start broadcasting in 1976 at Thames Valley Radio. His big break came in 1979 when he got his own nightly show on Radio Luxembourg.

open image in gallery Steve Wright photographed in 1979 ( Getty Images )

He then returned to the BBC in 1980, taking over a Saturday evening slot on Radio 1.

The show that would define his career and last more than 35 years, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, was launched in 1981. During its first iteration, which lasted until 1993, he introduced the “zoo” concept to British radio, featuring spoofs, comedy skits and wacky segments.

After a brief stint hosting the Radio 1 breakfast show, Wright left for two years at Talk Radio. He rejoined the BBC in 1996. Wright retained his afternoon show from 1999 to 2022.

The DJ continued presenting Sunday Love Songs – even after stepping down from the channel in September 2022. Michael Ball has taken over as presenter since Wright’s death, calling his predecessor’s legacy “immeasurable”.

He was made an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to radio.

Wright was married to Cyndi Robinson until their divorce in 1999 and has two children.