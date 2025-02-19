Stephen Graham says he’s become ‘obsessed’ with latest role’s intense fitness regime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham has opened up about his physical transformation for his role in the forthcoming boxing drama series A Thousand Blows.

The drama, created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, is based on the illegal boxing underbelly of Victorian London, set in the 1880s. It stars Small Axe’s Malachi Kirby as a boxer who comes up against Graham’s Sugar Goodson, a dangerous bare-knuckle fighter.

In preparation for the role, the 51-year-old This is England star worked with a professional bodybuilder to build his physique, which has been praised by fans.

Graham’s transformation took him roughly six months, during which he was training for five days a week and eating a diet of chicken, rice and broccoli.

Speaking to The Guardian, Graham revealed he’s an “obsessive person” and continued the gruelling training long after filming for the series wrapped. “It’s now part of my life,” he said.

Of the positive fan reaction to his new look, the Peaky Blinders actor admitted: “I don’t know what to say…If that’s what it takes to get bums on seats, I’ll go with it.”

On social media, fans have praised the actor for his commitment to the role, with one person comparing Graham’s new look to Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Bane in the Batman franchise.

open image in gallery Stephen Graham has revealed his gruelling workout routine for ‘A Thousand Blows’ ( Hulu )

One person commended Graham on the “tremendous work” he put in at the gym for the part. “Looking fit sir!” they said.

In 2022, Graham began the intense preparations in the gym, sharing videos of himself doing cardio work, weightlifting, and rope pulling. One video shared by his personal trainer shows Graham doing pull-ups with a thick, heavy chain attached to him.

Bodybuilder Rob Thurston wrote on Instagram last year: “Putting in the graft! @stephengraham has made an incredible physical transformation, adding ton of muscle mass and stripping body fat in preparation for his new role in a new series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight.”

open image in gallery Graham in 2022 ahead of ‘A Thousand Blows’ training ( PA Archive )

In a 2022 interview with The Independent, writer Chris Harvey remarked that Graham – who was in the middle of physical training – was “showing off his newly bulging biceps”.

Graham’s wife, actor Hannah Walters, chimed into the interview and joked: “He’s like Popeye. Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.”

A Thousand Blows will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on 21 February.