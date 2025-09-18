Stephen Fry says ‘stability of marriage’ helped him manage bipolar disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Fry has said the stability of marriage has helped him manage his bipolar disorder and he now feels much “calmer” and “happier” than when he was single.

The 68-year-old actor, screenwriter and author, married comedian Elliott Spencer in January 2015 after meeting at a house party in 2012. Spencer is 30 years Fry’s junior and was born in 1987.

“Bipolar is a chronic condition. It’s with you always, so I know that it’s in abeyance at the moment and I have my inhalers, as it were, to keep it at bay,” Fry told The Times.

The former QI host revealed in June that his secret to a long and happy relationship with Spencer was mutual cheerfulness that bolstered the other when they were feeling low.

“When you're in the presence of a cheerful person, it makes everything better. They're like their own sunshine,” he said.

“So that's one of the things. If one is down, to help the other come up and understand each other's differences as emotional human beings.”

Stephen Fry has said his marriage to Elliott Spencer has helped him manage bipolar disorder ( Getty )

The actor has been notoriously private about his relationship with Spencer, despite their 30-year age gap drawing significant attention. They have not been pictured together in public since 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fry admitted he hadn’t enjoyed his time as a single man in the Eighties in London and focussed on work rather than pursuing relationships.

“I had a pathologically low view of my own desirability or ability to have a boyfriend, or anything of the kind,” he said.

“I so hated gay clubs, going in and seeing people just looking you up and down and turning away, and feeling so rejected.”

During that time, Fry humorously wrote in a piece for Tatler that he never had sex – and the reputation followed him for decades.

“For the next 10, 12 years, people would put the word ‘celibate’ in front of my name,” he said.

Fry was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1995, aged 37, after he vanished during a West End run of Simon Gray’s play Cell Mates and fled to Bruges in Belgium, contemplating suicide.

He has since become a major proponent for mental health awareness, exploring bipolar disorder in the documentary Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive in 2006 and being named president of mental health charity Mind in 2011.