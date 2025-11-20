5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From Olivia Attwood and The River Café to LeBron James and a wholesome podcast for foodies, this week’s picks are a real treat.

1. Olivia’s House

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Fashion and life

Oliva’s House is hosted by TV personality and reality TV star Olivia Attwood and to kick things off, she is joined by model, reality star and entrepreneur Brooks Nader.

Throughout the episode, Nader opens up about growing up in a strict Louisiana household, where religion was at the forefront, and how she always had a dream about heading to Hollywood.

Nader then explains how her gig with Sports Illustrated as a model was her turning point and big break. She also talks about her marriage at 21 before taking a dramatic exit and saying “peace” to her husband, as she wanted a divorce.

Nader explains the differences between her three younger sisters and describes herself – including Attwood – as “strong men” in a humorous manner.

With comparisons to the Kardashians, Nader admits that they are “the blueprint” when it comes to success.

Overall, the two bounce off each other in a light-hearted way, making it an easy and enjoyable listen.

(By Sara Keenan)

2. Ruthie’s Table 4

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and society

In this week’s episode of Ruthie’s Table 4, American-born chef Ruth Rogers, who owns and runs the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant The River Café in Hammersmith, London, is joined by Australian industrial designer Marc Newson.

The pair sit down to talk about their fondest food memories and how it has impacted the trajectory of their lives.

But before this, Newson shares more about his eclectic upbringing. He was born in Sydney, Australia, but spent a big chunk of his childhood travelling and living in the Far East.

Newson speaks about witnessing his grandfather doing all of the cooking in his home, why he became so obsessed with making everything from furniture to watches, and what it was like collaborating with Apple to design the Apple Watch, alongside Jonathan Ive.

If you are a fan of The River Café or are interested in exploring new cultures through food, then Ruthie’s Table 4 is a fascinating listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Food Rebels

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Food

Food and drink commentator AJ Sharp is known for rubbing shoulders with the best voices in the culinary world. This week on her podcast Food Rebels she chats to cook, writer and storyteller Amber Guinness about her new Winter in Tuscany cookbook, which celebrates the magic of Italy’s colder months.

Guinness shares tales of what it was like growing up in this picturesque Italian region and about her loved ones who have inspired the recipes within this book.

The keen foodies also dive into the history and stories behind the soup section, the rising popularity of broths in the UK, and the creative process of making the book look and feel like home.

The beautiful locations and delicious food they discuss in this episode transport you directly to Tuscany, and is enough to make your mouth water.

If you are looking for a wholesome podcast to inspire you to embrace winter and cook some hearty dishes, this one is for you.

(By Camilla Foster)

4. Mind the Game

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Sports and life

Mind The Game is a podcast hosted by basketball stars LeBron James and Steve Nash.

The two sit down every other Tuesday to discuss the state of the game and all they love about it.

This week’s episode is a part two conversation with Stephen Curry, who is an American professional basketball player and point guard for the Golden State Warriors of the NBA.

Throughout the episode, the three discuss final match-ups and also Curry’s more personal life.

He touches on growing up with his brother Seth Curry who is also an American professional basketball player, how his dad Dell Curry – also a former professional basketball player – influenced his career and the contrast between playing basketball and golf.

One of the stand out themes of the episode is James and Nash complimenting Curry for his cheerful personality, “You come in everyday with a smile on your face,” they tell him.

(By Sara Keenan)

Spotlight on…

5. Aftershock: The War on Terror

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Politics

Have you ever wondered how the events of September 11, 2001 changed the world?

Aftershock: The War on Terror is a new podcast series from the London Review of Books, which explores some of the paper’s written archive.

It also features interviews from key contributors, including the i columnist Patrick Cockburn, and LRB contributing editors Jeremy Harding and James Meek.

Over the course of six episodes, host and LRB’s senior editor Daniel Soar will investigate how the LRB challenged the popular media consensus in the days following 9/11, and the controversy that followed.

Soar will also discuss the global war on terror that President George W. Bush launched – following the devastating attack on 9/11 – and the rise of mass surveillance.

The erosion of the line between security and privacy is also a focus point in this podcast series.

Aftershock: The War on Terror is for anyone who still wants to understand the expansion of American power during this unprecedented time.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)