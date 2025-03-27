Stellar brands and products to give you a boost

Looking for ways to step up your wellness routine or reinvigorate your wardrobe staples?

Browse this curated list of exceptional brands and products designed to enhance your lifestyle so you can take on spring with confidence.

Discover crystal-infused footwear designed to help you feel grounded

( ROKHZ )

ROKHZ isn’t just footwear — it’s a statement. Inspired by ancient grounding practices and elevated with modern design, these handcrafted sandals are made to help you feel connected, confident and effortlessly stylish.

Each pair features artisan-set crystals and copper elements, combining comfort with a subtle sense of balance. Whether you’re navigating the city or taking a mindful moment, ROKHZ moves with you — because grounding should look as good as it feels.

Think of them as wearable jewellery for your feet: bold, beautiful and built to last.

Enjoy 20% off your first order at rokhz.com with code ROKHZFB20. Offer valid until 1 May 2025.

Stay on top of your energy levels with an innovative supplement

( LCell )

As we age, it’s natural to experience a dip in energy and vitality — but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for it.

If you’re looking for an easy and effective way to boost your energy and support brain function, NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) is the game-changer you’ve been waiting for.

This powerful supplement works by increasing NAD+ levels in the body, promoting DNA repair and cellular health, while enhancing sustained energy and sharper mental clarity. Incorporating it into your daily wellness routine is simple, and the benefits are clear. Available in convenient capsules or powder form, from just £23.80, NMN is your key to feeling your best again.

Try now for 20% off with discount code YOUTH20 at lcell.co.uk. Offer valid until 10 May 2025.

Simplify your supplement routine with a product aimed at supporting your health span

( YouthandEarth )

Are you focused on improving your health span, but tired of juggling multiple supplements? It’s time to streamline your wellness routine.

Youth & Earth’s V14 Longevity Reds supplement aims to provide the health benefits of more than 25 pills in one single serving. Each 15g sachet is designed to be taken daily. Whether at the gym, on the way to work or catching up with friends, this easy supplement can be taken on-the-go.

Aimed at helping maintain energy and resilience, V14 dramatically simplifies your supplement routine — it might just be the uplifting change you need to feel confident and age well. Available from £79.99 on subscription.

Get 20% off a one-time purchase of V14 Longevity Reds with code SAVE-20-V14 at youthandearth.com. Offer valid until 30 June 2025.

Access AI-powered care intelligence

( Health-Connect )

Led by visionary CEO Dr Devan Moodley, Health-Connect is transforming healthcare systems with its AI-powered Care Intelligence System.

Designed to break free from outdated legacy systems, Health-Connect’s platform helps care providers improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance care quality. Key features include automated one-click compliance, reducing admin workload and real-time insights for better decision-making, AI-powered personalisation for smarter resource allocation, and seamless integration of disconnected systems into one intelligent platform.

Health-Connect has already saved care teams up to 20 hours per week on admin, reduced regulatory errors by 60% and transformed underperforming care providers into top-rated institutions.

Recognised with government funding, Health-Connect is now accepting applications for its Beta programme, offering early-adopter pricing and exclusive access to new AI features launching in June 2025.

Stay active and pain-free with advanced join pain treatments

( Achieve Health )

Achieve Health offers expert physiotherapy, rehabilitation, regenerative medicine and performance training, bringing elite sports treatments to everyone.

Specialising in addressing the root causes of pain, Achieve Health combines hands-on therapy, movement optimisation and advanced non-surgical regenerative treatments.

The company offers Advanced Injection Therapies for arthritis and joint pain, including hyaluronic acid (HA) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. HA injections might help restore joint lubrication, easing stiffness and discomfort, while PRP aims to use your body’s natural healing factors to rejuvenate.

Get 15% off injections with code 15TIAH at achievehealth.uk. Subject to a full assessment to ensure it is an appropriate intervention.

Discover a mentorship programme that empowers overseas doctors to thrive

( ALPHA SCAN )

Dr Mohamed Elsayad understands that overseas doctors bring valuable experience, but navigating the NHS requires specific guidance.

His mentorship programme offers tailored support to medical professionals so they can overcome these challenges and thrive. The programme has helped participants secure salary increases of up to £10,000 and negotiate better contracts.

It provides personalised support for cultural adaptation, understanding NHS systems and advancing careers. Participants gain tools to protect their medical licence, handle workplace challenges and address complex issues such as coroner’s court cases.

Take the next step today. Visit drmelsayad.com to explore membership options and start your journey toward a successful, confident NHS career.

Add more protein into your diet with a dissolvable sachet

( Kudu Nutrition )

KUDU Collagen Protein sachets are here to change the way we think about protein.

Often seen as a bulking agent or something for serious athletes, KUDU believes protein is essential for everyone. It contributes to the maintenance of normal bones, normal muscles and a growth in muscle mass, promoting overall wellness in daily life.

Each sachet delivers 20g of premium hydrolysed bovine collagen protein, designed to be effective yet enjoyable. Unlike traditional protein shakes and bars, KUDU focuses on flavour and texture, offering a smooth, delicious experience without bloating or heaviness.

KUDU is for everyone — not just gym-goers. Whether recovering from a workout, supporting an active lifestyle, or maintaining your everyday wellness, KUDU fits seamlessly into your routine.

Discover the easy way to support your body’s health with KUDU Collagen Protein. Get 20% off first time orders with code NEWS20 at kudnutrition.com. Offer valid until 1 September 2025.

Learn more about headaches and get specialist treatment

( DR MARK WEATHERALL )

The London Headache Centre is a multi-venue specialist headache clinic, based in Kensington and Buckinghamshire.

It’s run by Dr Mark Weatherall, a consultant neurologist with over two decades of experience in the diagnosis and management of headache disorders. Dr Weatherall specialises in the diagnosis of complex and persistent headache disorders, taking a scientific and compassionate approach to understanding the needs of each individual patient.

The Centre offers the entire range of modern, effective and well-tolerated migraine treatments.

Want to learn more? Information about headaches, their causes and treatments, and other frequently asked questions are contained in Dr Weatherall’s recently published book Living with Headaches.

Tackle prostate problems head on

( SAGE-Urology )

Men with serious prostate issues could find a solution at Sage Urology.

Led by consultant urologist Marc E Laniado, the clinic provides private urology services in London and Windsor, focusing on treating problems such as prostate enlargement.

An untreated and enlarged prostate can impact a patient’s quality of life and, in severe cases, may cause painful urinary issues requiring catheterisation. Traditional surgical options like transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) may not work for everyone, particularly those with larger prostates or those who use a catheter.

A new, high-tech solution is here to help — introducing a special holmium laser with advanced ‘Moses’ technology, called En Bloc HoLEP. It works by removing the blockage and facilitating better urination, resulting in improved bladder control and a shorter hospital stay.

Patients can also benefit from aquablation, an innovative technology using robotically controlled waterjets to remove blockages in precise places, which could help maintain sexual function in men with larger prostates.

Add highly-rated vitamins and supplements to your wellness routine

( Zipvit )

With millions of satisfied customers and a five-star rating from over 50,000 Trustpilot reviews, Zipvit is one of the UK’s most trusted vitamin and supplement suppliers.

Offering a range of over 130 products, all made in GMP-approved facilities, Zipvit ensures top quality and safety at an affordable price.

Zipvit’s Friend of the Sea Certified* Super Strength Omega 3 deliver 660mg of EPA and 440mg of DHA per serving to support heart health, brain function and normal vision*.

Zipvit’s Magnesium Glycinate 1000mg offers the highest bioavailability, ensuring optimal absorption of this essential mineral, supporting a reduction in tiredness and fatigue, normal muscle, nerve function and bone health. Available directly from Zipvit or Amazon.

Get early access to their Spring sale with 15% off using code SPRING15 at zipvit.co.uk. Offer ends 31 May 2025.

