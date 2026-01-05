Start the year with wellness and balance

When a new year begins, many of us decide to take control of our health, whether as part of a resolution or ongoing goals. From fitness classes and mindful recovery retreats to science-backed supplements and mental wellness technology, these health and wellbeing solutions could help you live well in 2026.

Bring social spark to winter evenings

( Sentia Spirits )

Made for enjoying shared moments, Sentia Spirits’ range of premium alcohol-free spirits and beers deliver the depth, aroma and complexity of fine spirits without the alcohol. Carefully balanced botanical blends create rich, layered flavours for mocktails, alcohol-free spirits for sophisticated mixes, and full-bodied alcohol-free beers. Relaxed evenings don’t have to be austere you’re choosing to forgo alcohol.

Sentia’s collection offers a thoughtful alternative for those enjoying Dry January or simply seeking lighter choices. Whether you’re celebrating with friends or enjoying a quiet night in, each selection brings spark and style to winter nights.

Find the full range at Sentiaspirits.com

Shop now

Take on the new year stronger with expert fitness coaching

( We Are Fit Attitude )

If you’ve ever enthusiastically joined a gym or online programme only to lose momentum weeks later, you’re not alone. We Are Fit Attitude (WAFA) offers a more supportive way forward. This women’s health and fitness club focuses on helping women over 40 build lasting strength through expert coaching, steady encouragement and a community that genuinely shows up for one another.

Members can train live online or in person in Tooting, London, creating a routine that feels achievable whatever the new year brings. Sessions prioritise safe, effective strength training and confidence building movement, without judgement or pressure to perform. With a focus on consistency rather than quick fixes, WAFA helps women feel stronger, energised and more capable every day.

Join WAFA’s six-week strength programme and try a sustainable approach that supports you far beyond January at Wearefitattitude.com

Book now

Support your health from the inside out

( Invivo )

Begin the new year by supporting your body's microbiome with Invivo. As you enter a season of renewal, nurturing your microbiome can create a foundation to restore human health and internal ecology. A leader in science-backed supplements, Invivo crafts each targeted formulation with clinical precision.

Using selectively researched strains and botanicals, Invivo combines purity and purpose with nourishing, top-quality ingredients, making daily wellness achievable, sustainable and personal. Join thousands who already trust Invivo to enhance whole-body wellbeing – because when your microbiome thrives, so do you.

Find out more at Invivohealthcare.com

Shop now

Experience expert aesthetic transformation

( Dr Handan Şimşek Turan )

Aesthetic surgery sits at the intersection of art and science, a balance that operative Dr Handan Şimşek Turan has cultivated through 10 years of specialist experience. Based in Antalya, she approaches every procedure with precision, empathy and a commitment to helping patients feel confident in their own skin. For her, transformation is never just physical. It’s a journey shaped by trust, understanding and careful planning. Her clinic welcomes patients from around the world for procedures including rhinoplasty, breast surgery and facial rejuvenation.

Modern techniques such as ultrasonic bone shaping and 3D imaging support natural, patient-centred outcomes. Dr Turan prioritises listening to patients, sharing realistic expectations and personalised planning, always guided by what best serves each individual. She believes aesthetic surgery should enhance rather than alter, helping patients become the best version of themselves, giving them a renewed outlook and improved quality of life.

Visit Handansimsekturan.com or her Instagram page

Find out more now

Enhance your sleep and wellness routine

( Mistikist )

The quality of your sleep can shape whether you have a good or a bad day. Mistikist is a relaxation app that aims to help support mental clarity, calm and focus in just two to eight minutes. By using AI-assisted sound and light frequencies, it’s designed to support more balanced states, helping you navigate busy work days, study periods or stressful evenings.

Thousands of users across 150 countries have made it a simple daily habit, with the app helping to support wellbeing over time. Accessible online, through Microsoft Teams, VR/XR devices or directly via the App Store and Play Store, Mistikist offers a flexible way to integrate mental resets into your day.

Explore at Mistikist.com and use code ‘MIND26’ when making a profile to receive one month of free premium access. Valid until 31 March 2026.

Shop now

Achieve your fitness goals with comfortable home cardio

( Sunny Health )

Designed for gentle, low-impact exercise, the Sunny Health and Fitness Smart Magnetic Resistance Recumbent Bike offers an accessible way to stay active at home. Its ergonomic, reclined seating position provides back support, while the step-through frame and easily adjustable seat help users find a comfortable setup for longer sessions.

The smooth magnetic resistance and quiet belt-drive mechanism make it suited to shared spaces and the digital monitor tracks time, distance, speed and pulse via integrated sensors. A built-in device holder allows users to follow guided sessions on their phone with the free SunnyFit app, which offers workout tracking and trainer-led routines.

Explore the range at Jllfitness.co.uk

Shop now

Train smarter in just five minutes on an AI-powered exercise bike

( Carol Bike )

If long workouts never quite fit into your schedule, the CAROL Bike offers a science-backed alternative designed for busy lives. Powered by AI and built around the REHIT protocol (Reduced Exertion High-Intensity Training), it personalises each session by adjusting resistance in real time, helping you work at an intensity that supports improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic health.

A typical ride takes from just five minutes and includes two 20-second, all-out sprints that, according to peer-reviewed research, can deliver meaningful improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness compared to traditional steady-state exercise performed for much longer durations. Many riders use CAROL to support VO₂max, insulin sensitivity, metabolic flexibility, and overall cardio fitness – all from home and with a minimal time commitment. For those seeking efficient, measurable training, it offers a smarter way to rethink routine cardio.

Get £300 off until 15 January 2026 with code ‘NEWYEAR’ at Carolbike.com

Shop now

Begin the year with a private wellness retreat

( Oasis Premium Recovery )

The new year is the ideal time for a reset. Oasis Premium Recovery offers restorative escapes at a private wellness retreat on Marbella’s sun-drenched coastline. Seven-day programmes and longer stays offer personalised guidance, including one-to-one therapeutic support and carefully tailored daily routines to help reduce stress, support emotional balance and encourage overall wellbeing. Guests relax in contemporary luxury apartments moments away from Mediterranean beaches and mountain air, enjoying access to exclusive wellness practices, mindful movement sessions and nourishing, wholesome meals.

Each stay includes personalised aftercare, helping to sustain the benefits long after departure. Perfect for professionals, those experiencing life transitions or anyone seeking calm and rejuvenation, Oasis Premium Recovery provides a tranquil, supportive environment to reset mind, body and spirit.

Find out more at Oasispremiumrecovery.com or call 07379 388256

Book now

Boost your wellbeing with nutrient-rich flaxseed

( Linwoods )

Linwoods Flaxseed is a versatile, nutrient-packed addition to daily nutrition, crafted to support overall wellbeing. Cold-milled to unlock optimal digestion and preserve natural fibre, with omega 3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins and minerals, each serving provides a healthy boost to your diet. Sourced from carefully selected growers, Linwoods Flaxseed and seed blends are 100 per cent organic, gluten-free and vegan, offering a simple way to enrich breakfasts, smoothies or baked goods.

The unique cold-milling process helps make the nutrients more readily absorbed by the body, supporting gut health and energy throughout the day. Trusted for over 50 years, Linwoods delivers quality and consistency to health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based nutrition made easy.

Save 15 per cent with code ‘FLAX15’ until 1 March 2026 at Linwoodshealthfoods.com

Shop now

Boost your wellbeing with nutrient-rich superfoods

( Naturya )

Start the year by supporting your health and vitality with Naturya’s range of superfood products. Designed for daily use, these nutrient-packed powders and seeds make healthy eating effortless. The Organic Green Blend delivers a mix of super greens, vitamins and minerals, including iron, which contributes to normal immune function and helps reduce tiredness. Spirulina powder offers a natural source of vitamin A to support iron metabolism, while chia seeds provide fibre and omega 3 for overall wellbeing. Antioxidant-rich acai powder adds a delicious, energising boost to smoothies or breakfasts.

These simple, versatile ingredients help you support a balanced lifestyle without overhauling your routine. Make your wellness goals enjoyable and easy to maintain this year.

Explore the range at Naturya.com and enjoy 35 per cent off with code ‘NATNY1-35’ until 28 February 2026

Shop now

Take control of your mental wellbeing with a stimulating headset

( Flow Neuroscience )

If you want a new way to support your mental wellbeing, Flow Neuroscience is the creator of an innovative headset that gently uses non-invasive transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) to engage your brain’s natural neuroplasticity. Combined with structured in-app behavioural programmes, this at-home method – trusted by over 55,000 users – is designed to help support mood, sleep and overall mental wellbeing.

Real-world data shows that 77% of users reported mood improvements within three weeks and more than half felt mentally well after 10. Recommended by GPs, adopted across six NHS services and highly rated on Trustpilot, Flow makes science-backed mental health support accessible, convenient and easy to integrate into everyday life.

Save 20 per cent with code ‘NEWYEAR’ at Flowneuroscience.com

Shop now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.