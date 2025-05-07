How to get a free Starbucks cold foam this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is ringing in the warm weather with a brand new cold special.

Running May 7 through May 11, the coffee conglomerate is offering customers the chance to add cold foam to the top of any iced drink for free. However, you must be a rewards member to redeem the promotion.

The free foam coupon is redeemable through the app. Patrons can also go in-person and request their barista to add the topping, which comes plain or in new spring flavors: Lavender or Cherry.

What’s more, in honor of their Cold Foam Days special, Starbucks is launching a fresh foam flavor, Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam.

“This new flavor offers a light and silky texture with a caramel-like sweetness and pairs perfectly with a Cold Brew, Iced Chai or Iced Flat White,” a press release reads.

The coffee giant also recommended customers try the Vanilla Cream Cold Foam with an Iced Matcha Latte or pair their Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam with an Iced Caffe Latte, depending on their caffeine preference.

Starbucks is offering free cold foam for its rewards members over the next few days, available to redeem in the app or in store ( REUTERS )

Starbucks’ cold foam celebration comes ahead of its summer 2025 menu drop in May.

According to Food & Wine magazine, which received an official preview of the new menu list, an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will soon be available alongside the fan-favorite Summer Berry Refreshers. The refreshers include a water-based option, coconut milk, and lemonade. Each is served with blueberry and blackberry flavoring and raspberry boba pearls.

Additionally, Starbucks will be offering a fresh cake pop flavor, Strawberries and Cream.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced a 30 percent menu reduction in January during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

“We’ve taken steps to refocus the business, our mission and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company,” he said, according to People.

“We have to clear the noise out both in food and beverage menus. That opens the door for better innovation that will hopefully resonate even more so for our customers.”

In February, the global franchise announced which of their “less popular beverages” were leaving for good. On March 4, the menu changes went into effect.

The departed drinks were: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

In place of these 13 items, the Seattle-based company ushered in three new picks: Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Cherry Chai, and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks also added Jalapeno Chicken Pockets and Spicy Falafel Pockets at select locations.