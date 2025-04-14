Starbucks announces stricter dress code for employees amid slumped sales
The coffee chain will no longer allow employees to wear tops of any color
Starbucks will begin being more picky when it comes to what their baristas are wearing.
On Monday, the coffee chain announced that a new dress code would be implemented from May 12. The previous dress code allowed for tops of any color and bottoms, hats, footwear, and outerwear to be black, gray, navy, brown, khaki, or white.
The new dress code requires employees to wear a solid black shirt that is either a crewneck, collared, or button-up. The shirts can be short-sleeved or long-sleeved. Employees must also wear bottoms that can be any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim.
“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” the news release said.
On top of the new dress code, the company revealed that they would be providing employees with two company-branded shirts.
The company’s 2025 first-quarter earnings report showed that its comparable store sales in the U.S. declined by 4 per cent year over year.
The new dress code is one of the many changes Starbucks has implemented this year. Last month, the company announced a menu change where it would be getting rid of 13 drinks.
Starbucks said goodbye to drinks that are “not commonly purchased, can be complex to make or are similar to other beverages on our menu.” This change officially went into effect on March 4.
These departed drinks are: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.
In place of these 13 items, the Seattle-based company ushered in three new picks: Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Cherry Chai, and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks also added Jalapeno Chicken Pockets and Spicy Falafel Pockets at select locations.
The coffee giant’s new “spring edit” included a classic Cortado and a Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado.
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol first announced the 30 percent menu reduction in January during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.
“We’ve taken steps to refocus the business, our mission, and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company,” he said, according to People.
“We have to clear the noise out both in food and beverage menus. That opens the door for better innovation that will hopefully resonate even more so for our customers.”
