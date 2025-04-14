Starbucks announces stricter dress code for employees amid slumped sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks will begin being more picky when it comes to what their baristas are wearing.

On Monday, the coffee chain announced that a new dress code would be implemented from May 12. The previous dress code allowed for tops of any color and bottoms, hats, footwear, and outerwear to be black, gray, navy, brown, khaki, or white.

The new dress code requires employees to wear a solid black shirt that is either a crewneck, collared, or button-up. The shirts can be short-sleeved or long-sleeved. Employees must also wear bottoms that can be any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” the news release said.

On top of the new dress code, the company revealed that they would be providing employees with two company-branded shirts.

The company’s 2025 first-quarter earnings report showed that its comparable store sales in the U.S. declined by 4 per cent year over year.

The new dress code is one of the many changes Starbucks has implemented this year. Last month, the company announced a menu change where it would be getting rid of 13 drinks.

Starbucks said goodbye to drinks that are “not commonly purchased, can be complex to make or are similar to other beverages on our menu.” This change officially went into effect on March 4.

These departed drinks are: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

In place of these 13 items, the Seattle-based company ushered in three new picks: Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Cherry Chai, and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks also added Jalapeno Chicken Pockets and Spicy Falafel Pockets at select locations.

The coffee giant’s new “spring edit” included a classic Cortado and a Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol first announced the 30 percent menu reduction in January during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

“We’ve taken steps to refocus the business, our mission, and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company,” he said, according to People.

“We have to clear the noise out both in food and beverage menus. That opens the door for better innovation that will hopefully resonate even more so for our customers.”