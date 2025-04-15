Starbucks union hits out at new dress code announcement: ‘We’re struggling as it is’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is introducing a new dress code for its baristas — and union workers are not happy.

On Monday, the coffee chain announced the uniform would be implemented from May 12. The previous dress code allowed for tops of any color and bottoms, hats, footwear, and outerwear to be black, gray, navy, brown, khaki, or white.

The new dress code requires employees to wear a solid black shirt that is either a crewneck, collared, or button-up. The shirts can be short-sleeved or long-sleeved. Employees must also wear bottoms that can be any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” a press release stated.

On top of the new dress code, the company revealed it would be providing employees with two company-branded shirts.

However, in a statement sent to The Independent, Starbucks Workers United called on CEO Brian Niccol to address other issues at the company.

“Starbucks’ top priority should be finalizing fair contracts with union baristas so we have the staffing, guaranteed hours, and support we need to do our jobs,” Jasmine Leli, a three-year Starbucks barista and union bargaining delegate, said.

“Workers United has written to Starbucks demanding no dress code change be implemented at union-represented stores until bargaining concludes.”

“Instead of addressing the most pressing issues baristas have been raising for years, Starbucks is prioritizing a limiting dress code that won’t improve the company’s operations. They’re forcing baristas to pay for new clothes when we’re struggling as it is on Starbucks wages and without guaranteed hours.

“They’re spending money and time to force baristas into a specific cultural vision that is counter to building an authentic, inclusive ‘third place’ where workers and customers can feel like they belong. It’s time for Brian Niccol to get involved in the bargaining process and hear from us directly on what Starbucks partners actually need to succeed.”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The company’s 2025 first-quarter earnings report showed that its comparable store sales in the U.S. declined by 4 percent year over year.

The new dress code is one of the many changes Starbucks has implemented this year. Last month, the company announced a menu change, removing 13 drinks.

Starbucks said goodbye to drinks that are “not commonly purchased, can be complex to make or are similar to other beverages on our menu.” This change officially went into effect on March 4.

These departed drinks are: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

In place of these 13 items, the Seattle-based company ushered in three new picks: Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Cherry Chai, and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks also added Jalapeno Chicken Pockets and Spicy Falafel Pockets at select locations.