Stacey Solomon reveals unusual secret to happy marriage with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed her unusual secret to a happy marriage with her partner Joe Swash.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 35, married the former EastEnders star, 43, in a private ceremony at their home, Pickle Cottage, in 2022. They share three children Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two.

Solomon said that fighting was her main tip for a successful relationship and recommended that couples “always have an argument if there’s something on your mind”.

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their NewlyWeds podcast, Solomon said: “The worst thing we could do, the thing that splits us apart the most, is building resentment and not saying what we're thinking.

“As soon as we have it out and say ‘I hate this,’ ‘This is pissing me off’ that's when everything lets go and you can reset and start from zero and just be back on the same page again,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Swash added: “And also embrace the hatred… Sometimes, it's natural to sort of go ‘Right, I need five minutes to myself; it's not cause I don't love you. I need five minutes to sit down, recharge.’”

It comes after viewers expressed their concern when Solomon and Swash were seen fighting on a recent episode of their BBC reality show Stacey and Joe.

Scenes from the show showed Solomon furious at Swash after he was late to take over care of their children, meaning the toddlers repeatedly interrupted Solomon’s meeting to discuss her debut fragrance.

Halfway through the meeting, Joe arrived and apologised for being 20 minutes late with Solomon quickly correcting him and claiming he was closer to five hours late.

“This show is making me exasperated for poor Stacey,” one viewer wrote in response to the tense moment. Meanwhile, another person added: “Gosh, he’s like another child for Stacey.”

Speaking about the show before it aired on Laing and Habboo’s podcast, Solomon reflected: “I think in terms of what we’ve learned by each other is that there’s things that…we’re not a perfect couple.

“We've never said we're a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn't happen often,” she added.

After the show’s release, a source told OK! Magazine: “Stacey and Joe want to work from home and show off their beautiful house and happy family.

“They want it to be like a more down-to-earth version of The Kardashians! But the fact is, with that, you do get criticism and people giving their opinions – more so than they realised.”

Elsewhere, fans praised Solomon and Swash’s authenticity on the NewlyWeds podcast. “They are so honest,” one person wrote, while another listener dubbed them the “realest couple”.