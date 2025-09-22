Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stacey Dooley has opened up about undergoing emergency surgery after suffering an ectopic pregnancy with her partner Kevin Clifton last year.

Ectopic pregnancy is the leading cause of maternal death in the first trimester of pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, most commonly in one of the fallopian tubes.

The 38-year-old presenter, who shares a two-year-old daughter, Minnie, with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 42, broke down in tears describing the “really f***ing difficult” experience.

Dooley tearfully shared that she suffered an “internal rupture” which led to emergency surgery on her series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over alongside the UK’s first legally recognised gay father Barrie Drewitt-Barlow.

“Of course, when you go through something like that you are forced to think of alternatives. S*** happens and if you want a bigger family, you have to think how you're going to do that,” she said.

In the UK, around 1 in every 90 pregnancies is ectopic, according to the NHS. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to save the pregnancy once it’s established as ectopic.

open image in gallery Stacey Dooley has revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy that led to emergency surgery ( PA Archive )

Those who’ve previously had an ectopic pregnancy, tubal surgery or pelvic surgery, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are at increased risk of an ectopic pregnancy.

Other risk factors include endometriosis, smoking and fertility treatment such as IVF.

Treatment options depend on the symptoms, size of the ectopic pregnancy and test results. Some small ectopic pregnancies resolve on their own or can be treated with a methotrexate injection.

However, if the ectopic pregnancy is advanced or there are signs of internal bleeding, surgery is strongly advised, as in Dooley’s case.

Dooley welcomed her daughter, Minnie, with Clifton in January 2023, after the pair were paired up and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They confirmed their relationship the following year.

open image in gallery Dooley welcomed her first child with her husband Kevin Clifton in 2023 ( PA Archive )

The presenter said her daughter’s birth was relatively straightforward but “the sleep deprivation knocked [her] for six”.

“I’ve never in my life been that tired,” she said, adding: “I hadn’t taken into consideration how vulnerable I’d feel. And you’re madly in love with this person. And it’s a love you don’t recognise.”

Dooley rose to fame as a participant on the 2008 documentary series Blood, Sweat and T-shirts. She went on to front numerous documentaries, including Face to Face with Isis and Migrant Kids in Crisis.