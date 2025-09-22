Stacey Dooley reveals she suffered an ectopic pregnancy with Strictly’s Kevin Clifton
‘When you go through something like that you are forced to think of alternatives,’ presenter said
Stacey Dooley has opened up about undergoing emergency surgery after suffering an ectopic pregnancy with her partner Kevin Clifton last year.
Ectopic pregnancy is the leading cause of maternal death in the first trimester of pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, most commonly in one of the fallopian tubes.
The 38-year-old presenter, who shares a two-year-old daughter, Minnie, with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 42, broke down in tears describing the “really f***ing difficult” experience.
Dooley tearfully shared that she suffered an “internal rupture” which led to emergency surgery on her series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over alongside the UK’s first legally recognised gay father Barrie Drewitt-Barlow.
“Of course, when you go through something like that you are forced to think of alternatives. S*** happens and if you want a bigger family, you have to think how you're going to do that,” she said.
In the UK, around 1 in every 90 pregnancies is ectopic, according to the NHS. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to save the pregnancy once it’s established as ectopic.
Those who’ve previously had an ectopic pregnancy, tubal surgery or pelvic surgery, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are at increased risk of an ectopic pregnancy.
Other risk factors include endometriosis, smoking and fertility treatment such as IVF.
Treatment options depend on the symptoms, size of the ectopic pregnancy and test results. Some small ectopic pregnancies resolve on their own or can be treated with a methotrexate injection.
However, if the ectopic pregnancy is advanced or there are signs of internal bleeding, surgery is strongly advised, as in Dooley’s case.
Dooley welcomed her daughter, Minnie, with Clifton in January 2023, after the pair were paired up and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They confirmed their relationship the following year.
The presenter said her daughter’s birth was relatively straightforward but “the sleep deprivation knocked [her] for six”.
“I’ve never in my life been that tired,” she said, adding: “I hadn’t taken into consideration how vulnerable I’d feel. And you’re madly in love with this person. And it’s a love you don’t recognise.”
Dooley rose to fame as a participant on the 2008 documentary series Blood, Sweat and T-shirts. She went on to front numerous documentaries, including Face to Face with Isis and Migrant Kids in Crisis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments