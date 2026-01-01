Beloved bakery abruptly shutters remaining shops nationwide leaving fans confused

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sprinkles Cupcakes has permanently closed, its founder has said, leaving fans shocked and saddened.

Known for its storefront bakeries and viral ATM-style vending machines that stocked decadent cupcakes 24/7, Sprinkles was founded in 2005 by Candace Nelson, who shared news of the abrupt closure Wednesday in an Instagram video.

“I thought Sprinkles would keep growing and be around forever,” Nelson said. “I thought it was going to be my legacy.”

Nelson founded the company California, later expanding with storefronts and ATMs in New York and Texas, among other states. She made history in 2012 when the world’s first cupcake ATM was launched in Beverly Hills.

After Nelson sold the company to a private equity firm in 2012, she did not retain any involvement in its operations, though Sprinkles continued to expand with additional bakeries, as well as specialty flavors and promotions.

open image in gallery Candace Nelson founded Sprinkles in 2005 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sprinkles was known for its viral cupcake ATMs that vended decadent treats 24/7 ( Getty Images )

As of publication, the Sprinkles website remains live, though several pages display an error message when clicked on. The Independent has contacted the company for comment.

Longtime fans of the bakery have been left disheartened by the news, with celebrities and supporters filling the comments section of Nelson’s video.

“This makes me so sad. They are absolutely the BEST cupcakes!!!” actor Francesca Capaldi wrote.

“I am so so shocked that they’re closing. This is so so sad,” podcast host Kat Zammuto shared.

“Noooooo!!!! They’re still the best cupcakes! Who’s gonna replace the best fricking red velvet cupcake that exists?! This doesn’t make sense!” wrote actor Amrapali Ambegaokar. “I sincerely hope you can find a way to buy them back and create a new way for us to still have these legendary cupcakes!”

open image in gallery Cupcakes vended from the Sprinkles ATMs came in small boxes with branded stickers ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sprinkles abruptly closed all remaining locations December 31 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and had to shave my hair on my bday. My friend hosted a ‘party’ for this and helped cut my hair and she got sprinkles cupcakes for everyone,” one fan commented.

But fans aren’t alone in their sadness and confusion. Sprinkles’ latest social media posts have been flooded by comments from alleged employees claiming the company gave one day notice of the closures.

“Thanks for the one day notice of unemployment and no severance!” one commented on a recent Instagram post while another said, “One day notice is crazy. Just used us for the holidays then tossed us aside.”

“Cupcakes are sweet. One-day layoff notices are not. Yikes, what a bold way to celebrate 20 years and ring in the new year,” a third wrote.