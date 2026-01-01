Beloved bakery abruptly shutters remaining shops nationwide leaving fans confused
Sprinkles Cupcakes had storefronts and ATMs across the country
Sprinkles Cupcakes has permanently closed, its founder has said, leaving fans shocked and saddened.
Known for its storefront bakeries and viral ATM-style vending machines that stocked decadent cupcakes 24/7, Sprinkles was founded in 2005 by Candace Nelson, who shared news of the abrupt closure Wednesday in an Instagram video.
“I thought Sprinkles would keep growing and be around forever,” Nelson said. “I thought it was going to be my legacy.”
Nelson founded the company California, later expanding with storefronts and ATMs in New York and Texas, among other states. She made history in 2012 when the world’s first cupcake ATM was launched in Beverly Hills.
After Nelson sold the company to a private equity firm in 2012, she did not retain any involvement in its operations, though Sprinkles continued to expand with additional bakeries, as well as specialty flavors and promotions.
As of publication, the Sprinkles website remains live, though several pages display an error message when clicked on. The Independent has contacted the company for comment.
Longtime fans of the bakery have been left disheartened by the news, with celebrities and supporters filling the comments section of Nelson’s video.
“This makes me so sad. They are absolutely the BEST cupcakes!!!” actor Francesca Capaldi wrote.
“I am so so shocked that they’re closing. This is so so sad,” podcast host Kat Zammuto shared.
“Noooooo!!!! They’re still the best cupcakes! Who’s gonna replace the best fricking red velvet cupcake that exists?! This doesn’t make sense!” wrote actor Amrapali Ambegaokar. “I sincerely hope you can find a way to buy them back and create a new way for us to still have these legendary cupcakes!”
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and had to shave my hair on my bday. My friend hosted a ‘party’ for this and helped cut my hair and she got sprinkles cupcakes for everyone,” one fan commented.
But fans aren’t alone in their sadness and confusion. Sprinkles’ latest social media posts have been flooded by comments from alleged employees claiming the company gave one day notice of the closures.
“Thanks for the one day notice of unemployment and no severance!” one commented on a recent Instagram post while another said, “One day notice is crazy. Just used us for the holidays then tossed us aside.”
“Cupcakes are sweet. One-day layoff notices are not. Yikes, what a bold way to celebrate 20 years and ring in the new year,” a third wrote.
