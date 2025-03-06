Five simple ways to refresh your home for spring, according to the experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With 2025 in full swing, an interior designer has shared her top tips to refresh your home as the seasons change from winter to spring.

Alysha Alli, group interior designer at Redrow, says breathing new life into your space and reinventing furnishings can be as simple as switching out wintry textiles for free-spirited decorative accessories and airy accents.

“This season is all about embracing new materials, bold designs and sustainable innovations that enhance both style and functionality,” Alli says.

“Whether you’re looking to introduce eco-friendly elements, experiment with vibrant colours, or create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, these key trends will help you transform your space.”

Here are her style notes to put you on the front foot…

Embracing alternative materials

Sustainability is shaping the future of home design, with a rise in untreated natural materials such as wood, cork, and bamboo, Alli says.

“Zero-waste production is also gaining traction, as designers transform leftover materials into beautiful, eco-friendly furniture.”

open image in gallery Breathe new life into your space by switching out wintry textiles for free-spirited decorative accessories and airy accents

To bring this approach into your home, she says to opt for statement pieces that contrast beautifully with their surroundings.

“Think a reclaimed wood table in a sleek modern space, or recycled metal light fixture adding edge to a cosy, rustic setting.”

And while sustainably crafted pieces may come with a higher price tag, they offer “superior quality, longevity, and one-of-a-kind character that mass-produced items simply cannot match,” notes Alli.

“Plus, you will be making an eco-friendly choice while supporting independent artisans and small businesses.”

A playful approach to the basics

Everyday essentials are given a vibrant refresh with bold colours and adaptable designs…

Alli says modular seating, adjustable shelving and stools with built-in storage combine practicality with personality, making them perfect for busy households.

“Want to maximise a family space? Consider multifunctional furniture like extendable dining tables for gatherings, or foldaway desks for homework and crafts.”

open image in gallery Designers say modular seating, adjustable shelving and stools with built-in storage combine practicality with personality

“Creating dedicated zones such as a cosy reading nook, playful activity area or flexible workspace can make your home more adaptable, while maintaining a fun and inviting aesthetic,” she says.

Playing with perceptions

This year, expect to see more transparency, reflection, and futuristic finishes used to create sleek, modern spaces, outlines Alli.

Moreover, she says mirrored surfaces, glass furniture, and responsibly sourced acrylic add depth and sophistication without overwhelming a room.

open image in gallery More transparency, reflection, and futuristic finishes are expected this year

“A well-placed mirror can instantly open a space and amplify natural light, while translucent décor – such as vases, pendant lights, and glistening finishes – add subtle visual interest.

“For a contemporary edge, pair these elements with high-shine metals like chrome or brushed gold,” suggests the interiors expert.

“Prefer a softer touch? Balance modern accents with plush fabrics, warm wood tones, or natural stone for a chic, yet inviting, look.”

She continues: “For an extra pop, introduce ombre hues, glowing accents, or bold statement pieces featuring graphic grains.”

Whether you fully embrace the trend or just add a few key pieces, it’s an effortless way to make your home feel fresh, airy, and stylish, suggests Alli.

Colour shifts… 2025 is all about colour confidence

Rich, mood-boosting hues bring joy and energy into your space…

Say goodbye to muted tones and welcome in tropical brights such as zesty oranges, hyper-greens, and electric blues, enthuses Alli.

open image in gallery Bring joy and energy with rich, mood-boosting hues

Not ready for a full-colour transformation? She says start small with vibrant cushions, a statement rug or accent wall.

“Layer in colour-blocked furniture or bold accessories to make an impact without overwhelming your space,” advises Alli. “For a playful twist, glow-in-the-dark details, like neon signs or LED strips, add a sense of fun after dark.”

The key to getting it right? Alli says to balance bright tones with natural textures to keep things lively yet inviting.

Seamless indoor-outdoor living

“As the seasons change, it’s time to break down barriers between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a home that feels light, airy and connected to nature,” advises Alli.

“Open-plan layouts with large sliding or bi-fold doors allow for effortless flow, making it easier than ever to enjoy brighter days and warmer evenings.”

Not patio weather yet? She suggests bringing the outdoors in with rattan furniture, linen textiles and botanical prints that echo your garden.

Once the temperature finally rises, she says don’t be afraid of taking interior comforts outside. “Cosy throws, soft lighting, and weather-resistant rugs can transform a patio or balcony into an inviting retreat.”

The secret to seamless indoor-outdoor living? “A cohesive colour palette and natural textures that tie both spaces together,” says Alli, “creating a relaxed, harmonious vibe all year round.”