Emma Stone makes rare comment about Andrew Garfield years after breakup

Emma Stone has spoken about her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, a decade after their breakup.

In a recent interview for Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” the Oscar winner, 36, looked back on her time filming The Amazing Spider-Man, where she met Garfield for the first time.

In the film, Stone played Gwen Stacy, while Garfield played the titular character of Spider-Man and Peter Parker. After the two met on set, they went on to date from 2011 before reportedly splitting in 2015.

“I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man,” Stone told Vogue. “I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there.”

She also gushed over her other co-stars in the movies, including Sally Field and Marc Webb. “It was really a special time in my life,” the La La Land actor added.

‘It was really a special time in my life,’ Stone said about filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ where she met Garfield ( Getty Images )

Stone said she tends to remember the people she worked alongside on movies rather than the film itself. “The recurring theme is the people, more than kind of like the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long,” she said. “And so I have only like the fondest memories of this whole experience.”

However, she did admit there was one part of filming the Spider-Man franchise that she could have gone without, the press tours.

“I don't really know how people do it. I remember it being like nine countries in maybe two weeks, and you're functioning in a state of jet lag never previously known to you,” she said. “I felt truly psychotic the entire time.”

Garfield had also briefly spoken about Stone during an interview with Esquire in October 2024. At the time, he responded to a fan theory that La La Land is actually about his relationship with Stone.

La La Land, released in 2016, stars both Ryan Gosling and Stone in a musical that focuses on an ultimately doomed relationship between a musician and an actor.

Naturally, given the timing of the film and Stone’s involvement, fans had theorised that an element of the story was about Garfield.

“I guess people need something to believe,” Garfield said about the theory. “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

Director Damien Chazelle had previously shot down rumours about the film. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: “The movie is not based on anything. There is something very poetic about a city that is built by people with these unrealistic dreams, and they just put it all on the line for that.”

Since their time together, Stone has gone on to marry Dave McCary, with whom they share one daughter, Louise Jean McCary, who was born in March 2021.