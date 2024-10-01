8 of the best new gardening books this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Looking for inspiration as the weather turns cooler? Now is a good time to plan your gardening projects and learn new techniques, even if it’s from the comfort of your armchair.

With this in mind, there’s a plethora of new books to provide inspiration, offer guidance and help budget wisely this autumn and beyond.

These new books for autumn are among the pick of the crop.

1. The Money-Saving Garden Year by Anya Lautenbach (Oct 24, DK, £16.99)

Budget-conscious gardeners can pick up a lot of tips on how to be frugal with their gardening practices and purchases, thanks to the second book by thrifty gardener Anya Lautenbach

In her new book, Lautenbach (@anya_thegarden_fairy) offers planting guidance, practical advice and a useful propagation chart for easy reference.

There’s also a month-by-month list of gardening jobs to help create your dream garden without spending a fortune, from when to plant seedlings to the best time to propagate and increase your stock.

2. The Good Slug Guide by Jo Kirby (Oct 10, Pimpernel, £12.99)

Yes, I know most gardeners hate slugs, but this little book from retired academic and lifelong gardener Jo Kirby explains why the usual controls often don’t work and looks at how they help sustain the wildlife you love such as hedgehogs and frogs, but also examines other little-known creatures – from mammals to microbes – which eat them, too. Full of simple, practical advice, it shows how you can transform your garden into a slug-resilient haven through organic, natural methods which focus on biodiversity and the balance of nature.

3. Gardeners’ World: The Flower Book (Oct 17, BBC Books, £22)

Compiled by the experts at Gardeners’ World, this impressive volume is the perfect gift for anyone who finds solace, inspiration and wonder in the world of flowers throughout the seasons.

From the delicate snowdrops of January and the explosion of tulips in April to the festive poinsettias of December, each flower is paired with photography and historic botanical illustrations and features practical tips and tricks for growing throughout the seasons, along with insights into the symbolism, folklore, and significance of each featured flower.

4. Spanish Gardens by Monty Don and Derry Moore (Nov 7, BBC Books, £39.99)

Anyone who has been enchanted by the gardens featured in Monty Don’s latest TV travel series can explore the beautiful Spanish gardens further with this coffee table tome. It features gardens and green spaces of regions and cities including Madrid, the Basque Country, Galicia, Barcelona, Andalusia and Mallorca. Perfect if you’re looking for your next Spanish holiday and want to visit a garden or two.

5. RHS Grow Your Own Veg Through The Year (Mitchell Beazley, £26)

If you are thinking of growing veg or have already an allotment or vegetable patch, this comprehensive handbook should help you learn how to plant smart, grow sustainably and eat healthily every day of the year. RHS experts reveal the best vegetables and herbs to grow, from the widest range of tomatoes and potatoes to the more eclectic edibles such as oca and ginger. It can serve gardens of all sizes, whether you have a huge plot or a tiny courtyard.

6. A Year In Bloom: Flowering Bulbs For Every Season by Lucy Bellamy (Oct 10, Phaidon, £29.93)

You may be planting your spring bulbs now, but you can have bulbs all year round if you plant seasonally and choose carefully. Award-winning garden writer Lucy Bellamy showcases more than 150 bulbs in this book which is organised into four seasonal chapters by flowering time. It features everything from favourites such as daffodils and tulips, to less well-known bulbs including dog’s tooth violets and autumn snowflakes, as well as those suited to different settings.

7. The Big Book Of House Plants by Emma Sibley (Quadrille, £18.99)

For people who love houseplants or just don’t have outdoor space and want to bring some greenery into their home, this is an ultimate guide to all manner of plants for small space gardening. The book features a directory of 110 of the most popular plants, from cacti and succulents to dramatic palms, with easy-to-follow guidelines on what each plant will need to thrive, as well as size, growth and flowering.

8. The Seed Hunter by Mitch McCulloch (Oct 3, DK, £27)

For gardeners wanting to expand their seed repertoire, this encyclopaedic book will introduce them to everything from pink broad beans to apple-sized melons, ancient Aztec broccoli and Italian flat onions. It aims to get you growing and eating the tastiest heirloom edibles from all over the globe.