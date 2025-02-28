Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Southwest Airlines passengers shared their unexpected “VIP experience” on a flight, as they were the only two travelers on their plane.

A woman named Natalie shared a video to TikTok on Friday of her and her friend Savannah’s trip to their hometown in Arizona. from Utah. The pair shared that once they arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport, they learned that there weren’t any other passengers on their flight.

“This man said, ‘You have this whole plane to yourselves,’” Natalie said in the clip, which has more than 3m views. “He was like being so serious.”

Savannah also shared that while the plane holds up to 175 passengers, only two people got tickets for the flight – herself and Natalie.

After the pair expressed their excitement about being the two travelers on the plane, Natalie quipped that she felt like a “VIP,” which her friend agreed with.

Natalie proceeded to film herself and Savannah entering their empty flight, where they were greeted by the plane’s crew.

“We’re on our private jet!” Natalie joked, as she showed the rows of empty seats. The flight attendant then made a special announcement, dedicated to the only two passengers, after the plane took off.

The pair quipped that they took a ‘private jet’ as only two passengers on Southwest Airlines flight ( @natalie.wolfley/TikTok )

“Alright Savannah and Natalie, we have now reached 10,000 feet,” he said over the intercom, as the two women were laughing at the camera. “Savannah and Natalie, your safety will always be our number one priority, so don’t hesitate to let us know if you have any issues we can take care of. Welcome aboard Southwest Airlines.”

Natalie and Savannah then documented two drinks they got during their flight, and the small cakes they got at the Utah airport. They also shared the benefits of being the only passengers on the plane.

“We’re about to have the biggest yap session of our life,” Natalie said, before her friend added: “No one could hear us.”

“We’re going to be 10,000 feet in the air, yapping away,” Natalie reiterated. “As long as we want on this plane.”

Natalie then revealed that she and her friend even had the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of the plane after it landed.

As they departed the plane, Natalie quipped: “Just got off our private flight,” before Savannah interjected: “So boujee.”

Speaking to ABC 4, Natalie shared that she and her friend were on the Southwest flight to Arizona for Savannah’s bridal shower. She emphasized that she wasn’t very quiet on this plane, like she has been on previous flights.

“With Sav this time, we were able to just be as loud as we wanted on the plane, we were giggling, laughing, we were chatting about A to Z — everything we could think about,” she told the publication. “We didn’t have to worry about the people around us, which is a normal thing that you do when you fly usually.”

She acknowledged how great it was for her to meet the few people working on the plane. “I think the coolest part about the experience was just that personal connection that we were able to have with the crew members, with the team, with the pilot,” she added.

The two travelers also said that Southwest Airlines has reached out to them, with the company joking that Savannah and her fiancé would need a flight from the airline when their wedding happens

“It was short and sweet, but definitely we enjoyed every single moment,” Natalie added.

In the comments of Natalie’s TikTok video, many viewers gushed about Natalie and Savannah’s experience as the only two passengers on a flight.

“Honestly, shout out to Southwest for not cancelling that flight,” one wrote.

“As a flight attendant I can tell you that is a once in a lifetime experience!” another wrote, while a third added: “This would be my fun fact for the rest of time.”

Southwest Airlines’ TikTok account even commented: “Savannah & Natalie welcome onboard.”