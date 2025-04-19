Sopranos star Dominic Chianese’s daughter dies aged 58

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah Chianese, daughter of The Sopranos actor Dominic Chianese, has died aged 58.

The news was announced on Instagram at the request of her family on Friday (18 April).

“Sarah Francesca Chianese, daughter of Dominic Chianese, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 15th,” read the post by fan page, @sopranosaficionado. “She battled glioblastoma and was only 58 years old. Her father stayed by her side til the very end.”

A tribute by her sister Rebecca added: “Sarah was a bright light in this world, she wanted everyone to live their happiest life and smile when they think of her.”

She was the daughter of Dominic Chianese, who is best known for playing Corrado John "Junior" Soprano Jr, the head of the DiMeo crime family for most of the cult series. Throughout the show, Junior serves as both uncle and mentor to protagonist Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Chianese was nominated for two Emmy Awards for his performance on the show, which ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007.

Sarah died of glioblastoma, a form of cancer that begins in the brain or spinal cord. Her brother, Dominic Jr, told People that their father had been with her in Colorado in her final days.

open image in gallery Star’s daughter was 58 when she died of cancer ( Instagram/SopranosAfficionado/Courtsey of Chianese family )

He described his sister as someone who “knew how to throw a party because she had a catering business. I just think that that's such a great quality, if somebody knows how to throw a party.”

Dominic Jr added: “She was dedicated to her craft, like a real artist when it came to that,” he said of her catering business.

open image in gallery Actor supported his daughter during her final days ( Instagram/Sopranos Afficionado )

“I would just like to say that my father was there in her final days to support her in her transition. It was important to her and him both.”

open image in gallery Actor played Tony Soprano’s Uncle Junior on the hit show ( HBO )

Meanwhile, Sarah’s son described his mother as the “most accomplished woman I’ve ever known”. He wrote: “Whether it was reclaiming and restoring old barns, working in a law firm in her early twenties, or dominating the Hudson Valley with her catering company in her late fifties, she got the job done—always in record time, with unreal competence.”