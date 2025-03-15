Clothing brand receives 100 daily complaints about models being ‘too fat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A clothing brand has revealed that it receives over a hundred complaints a day that its models are “too fat”.

Snag, which stocks clothing, especially colourful tights, from sizes 4 to 38, employs more than a hundred staff members. At least 12 of those are dedicated to removing negative “hateful” comments from social media platforms.

The Advertising Standards Authority has said that the majority of the complaints it receives relate to models appearing underweight rather than overweight.

It comes as a Next advert was banned last month after its model appeared “unhealthily thin” in a promotion for jeans. Some social media users called the move “hypocritical” questioning why plus-size campaigns were not removed.

"Shaming fat people does not help them to lose weight and actually it really impacts mental health and therefore their physical health,” Snag founder Brigitte Read told the BBC.

She said that the move to ban adverts on bigger bodies amounted to "fat phobia". Read revealed that she employed over a hundred staff with 12 recruited "just to remove negative comments and big up those promoting body positivity".

She added: "Fat people exist, they're equally as valid as thin people, they buy clothes and they need to see what they look like on people that look like them.

open image in gallery Company receives over a hundred ‘hateful’ complaints every day ( SNAG )

"You are not worth less the bigger you are. Models of all sizes, shapes, ethnicities and abilities are valid and should be represented."

The ASA said it bans models who appear underweight and not overweight due to society’s aspiration for thinness, according to the BBC. The advertising watchdog received 61 complaints about models' weight in 2024. The majority of these were about models appearing underweight. However, it was only able to find grounds to investigate eight complaints.

Next said of the controversial jeans advert, that it was created with a “strong sense of responsibility to both consumers and society.”

open image in gallery A Next advert was banned for being ‘irresponsible’ ( ASA/PA Wire )

However, the ASA ruled that the “irresponsible” ad must not appear again in the form it had been released, adding: “We told Next to ensure that the images in their ads were prepared responsibly and did not portray models as being unhealthily thin.”

Other photos of the model within the same product listing showed her in different positions and from different angles, and she did not appear to be unhealthily thin in these additional images, the ASA said.

The watchdog said: “Because the pose, camera angle and styling in the ad investigated strongly emphasised the slimness of the model’s legs, we considered that the ad gave the impression that the model was unhealthily thin.”