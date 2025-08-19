Smarter ways to take control of your health

Health and wellbeing no longer begin and end with the GP. From personalised IV therapy and discreet private health screenings to balanced lifestyle products and performance-focused treatments, new services are helping people to take control of their health on their own terms.

These innovative providers are combining expertise with convenience, offering tailored support for busy professionals, health-conscious individuals and anyone looking to feel better.

Grow ingredients easily indoors

( Auk Mini )

City living and home-grown produce usually don’t mix — until now.

The award-winning Auk Mini creates ideal growing conditions in a compact, foolproof package. Whether you’re craving fresh basil for pasta, mint for a Friday evening cocktail, or dreaming of your own mini tomato harvest, this sleek Scandinavian smart garden does it all for you with zero stress.

Using hydroponic tech, full-spectrum LEDs and automatic watering, it keeps your plants thriving even if you forget they exist. Small enough to tuck into a kitchen corner but mighty enough to grow chilli, lettuce and rocket, the Auk Mini lets you pick your own dinner ingredients without leaving home. Choose from stylish black or white finishes with oak or walnut accents. Freshness, sorted for £209.

Discover IV therapy designed around you

( Effect Doctors )

Once reserved for elite circles, IV therapy is now a trusted way to replenish nutrients and boost vitamins and iron.

At the forefront is Effect Doctors, a doctor-led service offering tailored IV treatments across London. With clinics open daily, including out-of-hours availability and the option for home or hotel visits, the service is built around convenience.

Each treatment is overseen by medical professionals, with experienced nurses delivering personalised plans informed by consultation and, where relevant, blood testing. Whatever your reason, Effect Doctors offers a professional, discreet solution.

Get 10% off your first appointment at effectdoctors.com or call 020 7305 7608. Offer valid until 30 September 2025.

Try this science-backed way to boost male testosterone

( Prime Male )

Looking to elevate your supplement game?

Prime Male™ is a performance-focused supplement system developed specifically for men over 40. Founded in the UK and trusted globally for over a decade, its formulas are 100% natural, science-backed and made to the highest FDA-accredited and GMP-certified standards.

Among the range is Prime Male™ Vitality, containing D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate, Ashwagandha KSM-66®, Korean Red Ginseng, Boron, and Zinc — ingredients shown in studies to increase testosterone, enhance strength, and combat fatigue. All products are third-party tested for purity and potency and manufactured in small batches to ensure freshness and sustainability.

Private health screenings with fast results and total discretion

( Marylebone Diagnostic Centre )

Located on Baker Street in the heart of London, Marylebone Diagnostic Centre offers advanced private health screenings designed for busy professionals and international visitors.

From full blood panels and hormone testing to cardiac markers, sexual health checks and IV therapy, every service is delivered with speed, discretion and clinical precision. Same-day appointments and rapid turnaround times mean that customers get clarity and reassurance, fast.

Whether tracking wellbeing, identifying deficiencies or looking for a comprehensive health overview, all tests are processed in-house by experienced scientists to UK & MDC clinical standards. This is preventative care made simple, accessible and completely private.

Enjoy 12% off services including Well Man and Well Woman screenings with code M12DC at marylebonediagnosticcentre.com valid until December 2025.

Indulge in a cocktail that fits your lifestyle

( THIS IS SKINNY )

THIS IS SKINNY is rewriting the rules of cocktail hour. Created by a female duo — a personal trainer and a drinks expert — the brand was born from a shared belief that balance, not restriction, is the key to a healthier lifestyle.

Each can contains 65 calories or less, 4% ABV and zero preservatives or artificial colours. Fully vegan and gluten-free, these cocktails offer a lighter way to enjoy drinks without sacrificing flavour or fun.

Choose from three crisp, classic-inspired flavours — Passion Martini with Strawberry, Mojito with Rhubarb and Long Island Iced Tea with Earl Grey — designed to fit effortlessly into your routine, whether winding down or raising a toast.

Get 20% off with code CHEERS20 at checkout.

Access early detection, tailored to you

( medneo )

Among the many private healthcare providers in the Harley Street area, medneo London stands out for its advanced full body health screenings, tailored specifically for those aged 40 and over.

Using state-of-the-art 3T MRI technology, its range of screening packages are designed to detect early signs of serious conditions before symptoms appear. Each package includes a consultation and follow-up with an expert GP, with options covering brain, spine, cardiac, prostate and breast health.

The clinic offers a calm, modern environment with experienced radiographers who prioritise comfort, privacy and clear communication. With fast, actionable results, medneo empowers you to make informed decisions about your health — before problems develop.

Get £250 off any full body screening with code Nov250 by 30 November 2025.

Support energy, sleep and recovery daily

( FutureYou )

Magnesium is essential for over 300 bodily processes, yet the National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2019-23 shows that around 50% of UK women and up to a quarter of men don’t meet the recommended daily intake through diet alone.

FutureYou Cambridge’s Magnesium+ Advanced is formulated to help fill that gap with a highly bioavailable form of magnesium bisglycinate that’s gentle on the stomach and easy to absorb.

Blended with vitamins B1 and B2, this daily supplement contributes to normal muscle function, energy yielding metabolism and contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue, making it ideal for anyone balancing a busy life. Backed by science and trusted by thousands, it’s a simple way to strengthen your wellness foundation.

Get 50% off your first three months at futureyouhealth.com with code MAM100. Offer ends 30 November 2025.

Implement smarter support for workplace mental health

( Hapstar )

Award-winning AI-powered platform, Hapstar, is helping UK employers take a proactive approach to mental health at work.

Built using clinically validated assessments, it delivers a personalised wellbeing plan for each employee while giving HR leaders real-time, anonymised insight into workplace stress, burnout and resilience levels. Hapstar turns mental health from a reactive challenge into a strategic opportunity.

For a limited time, employers can trial the platform at no cost: offer your staff access to Hapstar’s assessments for 14 days and receive a free Mental Health & Wellbeing Report outlining key risks and recommendations based on real employee data. There’s no obligation — just the chance to better understand and support your team.

Claim your free Mental Health & Wellbeing Report before 30 September.

Fuel busy mornings with plant-based nutrition

( Naturya )

Whether you’re racing to work, heading to the gym or juggling the school run, it’s not always easy to prioritise healthy eating, but Naturya makes it simple.

Naturya’s Superfood Porridge Pots offer a quick, nourishing way to start the day, ideal for anyone balancing wellness goals with a packed schedule. Each 55g pot combines high-fibre oats with chia and flax seeds, which provide manganese and copper to help support normal energy, digestion and immunity, all in one satisfying, plant-based portion.

Just add hot water or milk, stir and it’s ready in two minutes, perfect for commuting, travelling or post-workout recovery. Vegetarian-friendly, the Golden Syrup portable pot is a simple solution for healthier eating without the prep.

Reclaim strength and confidence through menopause

( Pause )

Created for women in midlife, Pause, powered by The Six Pack Revolution, is a 75-day online wellness programme designed to support women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

Built on a proven fitness and nutrition system used by thousands worldwide, it combines expert-led low-impact workouts, whole-food meal plans, mindset coaching and live menopause seminars that are all structured to help manage symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, poor sleep and weight gain.

Every element is designed for real life, providing flexible, home-based routines backed by evidence. You’ll also join an inclusive, supportive online community to keep you motivated throughout. With expert guidance and proven structure, Pause gives women the tools to feel stronger, more in control and more energised without fads or false promises.

Join today at pausebysix.com and save 10% with code HEALTH10. Offer valid until 12 Jan 2026.

Support your wellness routine with a supplement

( Renue by Science )

In a saturated supplement market, it’s hard to know which brands to trust, but Renue by Science stands out for its focus on innovation, transparency and quality.

With a research-led approach, the brand centres around NAD⁺, a naturally occurring molecule in the body linked to cellular energy. Renue by Science offers NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) supplements using advanced delivery technologies, including liposomal systems designed for efficient absorption.

Every batch is third-party tested for purity and strength, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to high standards. When it comes to supporting your wellness routine, it’s brands like this, that value credibility and rigorous quality control, that make the difference.

And that’s exactly where Renue by Science delivers.

Explore the range and use code NMNBoost20 for savings until 30 September 2025.

Transform your smile with composite bonding

( mydentist )

Manchester-based mydentist is the UK’s largest provider of affordable dental care, supporting over four million patients a year across more than 500 practices.

Among its most popular cosmetic treatments is composite bonding — a gentle, discreet way to repair chipped, cracked or discoloured teeth and restore smile confidence. Using tooth-coloured resin, this non-invasive procedure can fill gaps, smooth imperfections and improve overall appearance, often in just one visit.

Sometimes referred to as composite veneers or teeth bonding, the treatment offers a natural-looking finish without the need for drilling or permanent changes to your teeth. Backed by transparent pricing (customers can switch between three tiers of affordability) and flexible care options, mydentist makes it easy to access expert-led cosmetic dentistry wherever you are in the UK.

Find out more and book your consultation at mydentist.co.uk today.

