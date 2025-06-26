Smart treats and celebratory eats to try this summer

Looking to upgrade your everyday or mark a special occasion in style?

These standout spots blend function, flavour and a little fun. And each one brings something a little bit special to the table.

Cool down with coffee that’s made for summer

( Moon Roast )

The change in season calls for a fresh take on your favourite brew.

And whether you’re pouring a buzzy filter coffee over ice or alchemising a bold espresso into a dreamy affogato, Moon Roast has the beans. This family-run Hampshire roastery is known for small-batch precision and big flavour, with seasonal single-origin coffees that shine in a cold serve.

Expect sweet, juicy profiles with plenty of complexity, ideal for V60s, Aeropresses or classic cafetieres. Everything is roasted in-house for maximum freshness, then delivered directly to your door.

However you take your cup of joe — chilled, shaken or topped with gelato — this is coffee with character.

Explore the range and order online

Spring into summer with a household juice brand

( Copella )

When the warmer months roll round and you’re craving a refreshing juice, which brand comes to mind? Copella has been harnessing the goodness of apples since 1969.

A lot has changed since that first press, but what remains constant is Copella’s passion for doing good – for health, community and the planet – and squeezing the very best natural ingredients into every bottle. Copella apple juice is made from handpicked apples, pressed and bottled within 36 hours; never from concentrate.

Copella provides one of your five a day per 150ml. The best-selling Cloudy Apple flavour won a Good Housekeeping Award in 2024, and Apple and Elderflower earned a Great Taste ’24 accreditation. Packed with goodness, it’s also a great source of vitamin C, which supports normal immune system function. Find Copella at your local supermarket, in the chilled juice aisle.

Learn more

Support your skin, hair and nails from the inside out

( Nourished )

Say goodbye to messy powders and hard-to-swallow tablets, there’s a smarter way to get your glow on.

Nourished’s innovative, sugar-free and vegetarian gummies are packed with a tailored blend of science-backed nutrients, to help support the maintenance of healthy hair, skin and nails from within.

The Collagen+ range includes Ovoderm™, a vegetarian collagen derived from recycled eggshells, offering a sustainable beauty boost backed by clinical research. Made in the UK using advanced 3D printing technology, these gummies represent the future of personalised beauty nutrition.

No mixing, no mess — just a once-a-day treat designed to help you look and feel your best. Available now at Boots online or direct from get-nourished.com

Discover more

Sip with purpose — and no compromise on function

( SENTIA Spirits )

Whether its garden barbecues or golden-hour evening gatherings, it’s increasingly clear that not every get-together needs alcohol, but mindful drinking doesn’t mean cutting out function.

Crafted by neuroscientist professor David Nutt, SENTIA Spirits’ drinks are the perfect non-alcoholic choice for your summer soirees. GABA Gold pairs hops and schisandra. GABA Red blends passionflower and ashwagandha. GABA Black combines ginseng and ginkgo.

Each expression is designed to be mixed like a premium spirit — try GABA Red with tonic and orange, GABA Gold with lime soda, or GABA Black with cola. Ideal for mindful drinkers and wellness-focused hosts, these award-winning blends elevate social rituals with function and flavour.

Find your favourite now

Toast your graduate with a stylish Italian celebration

( San Carlo )

San Carlo, the elegant Italian dining group, is offering a special graduation season toast with one of champagne’s finest names.

Across select restaurants, diners can pre-order a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut for just £50. Known for refined regional cooking and sophisticated interiors, San Carlo’s restaurants provide a suitably glamorous setting for this memorable milestone.

Whether it’s lunch with the family or an evening celebration, it’s the perfect opportunity to raise a glass in style. The offer is open to all dining guests and must be reserved at the time of booking — bottles are limited to one per table and cannot be requested on the day. Offer ends 31 July.

Find your nearest restaurant and book at sancarlo.co.uk

Book now

Indulge in seafood with a rich heritage in Soho

( The Seafood Bar )

Founded in Holland in 1984 by fishmonger Fons de Visscher (his name literally means ‘fisherman’) The Seafood Bar distils generations of seafood expertise into a beautiful Georgian townhouse restaurant on Dean Street.

Revered by The Guardian and the Financial Times, this family-run spot is renowned for its upmarket yet accessible approach to fine seafood. Expect impeccably fresh platters of oysters, fruits de mer, juicy scallops and classic fish and chips served with finesse and friendly service.

Since launching its first London outpost in 2021, The Seafood Bar has become a go-to for quality, conviviality and excellent value. Whether you’re craving a lavish spread or a simple supper, this is seafood done right.

Book now

Taste Japanese tradition, born from a kitchen-table dream

( Sushi-and-salad )

What began life as a family daydream during lockdown has become a regional dining sensation. Sushi and Salad was born in Ely with a simple aim – to bring proper, handcrafted Japanese cuisine to the local community.

First a takeaway, it swiftly won hearts with its premium sushi, crisp tempura and flavourful ramen. As demand soared, it grew into a fully-fledged restaurant, and now spans three buzzy locations in Ely, Stamford and Saffron Walden.

Whether dining in or grabbing a swift bite, you can expect authentic flavours, meticulous presentation and real hospitality. This is Japanese food with soul, driven by the same passion that sparked it all. Where else? Around a family’s kitchen table.

Order or book your table now

Stock up for summer sipping with bold Aussie wines

( Andrew Peace )

Award-winning Australian brand Andrew Peace has added two standout bottles to its Masterpeace range, now available in Tesco at just £6.75.

The rich, fruit-forward Cabernet Sauvignon is smooth and full of character, the perfect accompaniment to grilled lamb or barbecued steak. Meanwhile, the zesty new Pinot Grigio is refreshingly crisp and pairs beautifully with lighter summer fare such as grilled halloumi, chicken or a summer potato salad.

Already home to a much-loved Shiraz and a celebrated Chardonnay, this keenly priced range is ideal for sunny garden suppers and straightforward summer evening entertaining.

Shop the full selection

Indulge in couture doughnuts with a Parisian twist

( Donutelier )

In the mood for something unapologetically decadent?

Step inside Donutelier, London’s boutique donut atelier, where the pastry counter resembles a jewellery box. Its new main collection brings haute patisserie flair to the humble doughnut, blending classic French techniques with playful modern flavours.

Try the Berry Macaron, filled with rose, raspberry and lychee ganache, or the zesty Lemon Meringue, topped with toasted meringue and a sugar crust. For maximalists, the Double Chocolate Sprinkles is all ganache, glaze and cookies.

Wash it down with a rose-petal pink lemonade or a decadent chocolate frappé, and linger a while beneath the piping bag chandeliers. With locations on Charing Cross Road and Carnaby Street, Donutelier is as much an experience as a treat. Use code DONUTELIER10 for 10% off in store or online.

Browse the goodies now

Explore a world of flavour at this summer’s ultimate culinary festival

( NGT Food Festival )

Join celebrated chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Andi Oliver for an unforgettable weekend of bold flavours and vibrant dishes at the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival 2025. Held on 19-20 July at London’s Business Design Centre, this not-to-miss event brings the magazine to life with live cooking demonstrations, tastings and interactive workshops.

From uncovering new ingredients to watching top chefs in action on the main stage, the festival is a treat for anyone passionate about food and culture. Expect inspiration at every turn — and leave with fresh ideas for your next dinner party.

Book now and enjoy a 25% saving on tickets. Full programme and tickets available at foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk

Find out more

