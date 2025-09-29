Slimming World announces major change for 2026 as it says ‘goodbye’ to Syns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Slimming World is ditching the term “Syns” and bringing in healthy fats like avocado to the diet, as part of major changes to make people feel more welcome.

The popular weight-loss plan previously used the word “Syns” to describe any food that was not satiating, high in calories, fat or sugar - such as alcohol, crisps, chocolate and butter.

But following a review of the company's language and terminology Slimming World has announced it will be “saying goodbye” to the term.

Instead unhealthy food that is high in energy density will be called Slimming World Individual “Picks”, or “Swips”.

Starting from January 2026, those on Slimming World’s healthy eating plan, will also see the introduction of healthy fats - that means foods like nuts and avocados will be included.

open image in gallery Slimming World is ditching the term “Syns” which was used to describe unhealthy foods(Alamy/PA)

Slimming World’s Managing Director Lisa Salmon says: “Our methods remain largely unchanged since Slimming World was founded by the late Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE in 1969. Just like Margaret always did, we’re constantly listening to our members, to the Consultants who run our groups and to the latest science to ensure Slimming World remains the most effective and realistic way to achieve lasting weight loss.

“The weight management industry has transformed in recent years – most notably with the rise of weight loss medications – and we believe the role of lifestyle-based solutions like Slimming World is more important than ever. Language matters and we know ‘Syns’ can be misunderstood or be a barrier for some people who want and need support to reach a healthy weight. We want everyone to feel welcome at Slimming World and we hope making this change will help.”

Slimming World helps people lose weight by giving a list of “free foods”. These are lower in energy density, meaning they have less calories per gram, and highly satisfying, so you can fill up on them for fewer calories.

These include lean meats, poultry, fish, plant-based proteins, eggs, beans, fruit and veg, grains, potatoes and pasta.

The plan also encourages slimmers to enjoy measured, daily portions of foods containing essential nutrients to help ensure an overall balanced diet – these are called “Healthy Extras”.

open image in gallery Monounsaturated fats can help protect the heart and polyunsaturated fats are a source of omega-3 and omega-6 which are vital for brain function (Alamy/PA)

As well as including fibre and calcium-rich foods, “Healthy Extras” will also encourage the inclusion of healthy fats into members’ diets, such as nuts and nut butters, seeds, avocado and oils.

Dieters will be able to choose three “Healthy Extra” portions from a list of calcium, fibre and healthy fats choices each day, they will be encouraged to choose a variety from this category for overall health, with at least one calcium choice a day to support the intake of this important nutrient.

Slimming World said it has always had these healthy fats as options, with oily fish within Free Foods and avocado or oils within their daily “Syns” allowance.

However, there will now be an emphasis on the health benefits of these foods.

While too much saturated fat can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease, monounsaturated fats can help protect the heart and polyunsaturated fats are a source of omega-3 and omega-6 which are vital for brain function, according to the NHS.

Ms Salmon said: “No food has ever been banned at Slimming World and members have always been able to enjoy healthy fats. We hope though that moving these foods to a new Healthy Extra option will increase members’ understanding of healthy eating and better support them to maintain their new eating habits long after they reach their target weight.”