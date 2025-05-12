Simu Liu engaged to girlfriend Allison Hsu after two years of dating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simu Liu is officially engaged to Allison Hsu.

The Kim’s Convenience actor shared the news to his Instagram followers on Sunday, posting a photo with his now-fiancée, who showed off a diamond ring on her finger.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” the caption read.

Liu and the marketing actor were first romantically linked back in November 2022 when they both attended the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles.

One year later, in 2023, the Barbie actor opened up in an interview with People about what he learned from Hsu.

“I think she really just has taught me the value in so many things. She's absolutely changed my life, so I'm very, very grateful to have her,” he said about her at the time. “She's really taught me that you have to fight for the time with the people that you love, she's really taught me that you need to be intentional and tend to each and every one of the relationships that matter to you.”

Liu’s engagement comes a few months after he starred as a guest Dragon on Canada’s Dragons’ Den, where he sent the internet into a frenzy for accusing a boba tea brand of cultural appropriation.

During the episode, Fiset and Frenette, both from Québec City, asked for a $1m investment from one of the Dragons for an 18 percent stake in their company. The due claimed that Bobba offers “unique” ready-to-drink bubble tea with “popping boba.”

Bubble tea typically combines flavorful milk or regular tea with chewy tapioca balls for an added layer of sweetness. In their pitch, Fiset and Frenette defined bubble tea as “that trendy sugary drink that you queue up for and you’re never quite sure about its content.”

Liu interjected to say: “Hang on, hang on. I’m quite sure about its content, but continue.”

The two entrepreneurs declared “those days” of bubble tea were “over” as Bobba has now “disturbed” the market and “transformed this beloved beverage into a convenient and healthier ready-to-drink experience” with “high-quality tea, fruit juice, and our famous popping boba.”

According to Britannica, bubble tea originated in T’ai-nan, Taiwan, in the 1980s. However, variations of the drink have since popped up throughout East Asia with fresh flavors like matcha green tea and taro tea.

“I’m concerned about this idea of ‘disrupting’ or ‘disturbing’ bubble tea,” Liu said in response to the pitch.

However, Minhas asked, “Why?” cutting Liu off. “There can be new takes on things,” she added.

“Sure,” said Liu. “But I’m looking at-”

“Not everything has to be traditional,” said Minhas.

“Then there’s also the issue of cultural appropriation,” Liu continued. “There’s an issue of taking something that’s very distinctly Asian in its identity and quote unquote ‘making it better,’ which I have an issue with.”