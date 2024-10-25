Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Simone Biles is attempting to clear up her husband Jonathan Owens’s controversial comments from his 2023 interview on The Pivot podcast.

The 11-time Olympic gold medalist addressed criticisms that followed her partner after his remarks last year in a recent episode of her Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising.

When Owens joined hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on The Pivot, he was asked who he thought was the “catch” in his relationship with Biles. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he replied before Crowder questioned how the NFL star “pulled” her.

“Man, it’s really how she pulled me, man. That’s the question,” Owens said.

The Chicago Bears player sent the internet into a spiral over his remarks, which many perceived to be sexist and condescending.

However, on Simone Biles Rising, the gymnast is seen laughing in response to Owens’s remarks.

Jonathan Owens claimed ‘men’ are the catch’ in relationships in a 2023 podcast interview ( Getty Images )

“Social media gives [followers] this false sense of reality that they really know who you are and how you function,” Biles said in the October 25 episode. “Most of the time they don’t understand the mental toll that it takes, especially going into an Olympic year.

“I know we signed up to be judged in the gym but when you guys are going to talk about him or my family, yeah I’m gonna come at you guys,” she continued. “Most of the time, I bite my tongue but now yeah I have a voice, I’ve always had a voice. Just because you didn’t think I wouldn’t see it doesn’t mean I’m not obligated to respond. It’s crazy.”

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023 after getting together in March 2020. Since the two started dating, they’ve built a home together in Houston, Texas. To Biles, their love is more meaningful than “the amount of trophies and medals and accolades” she ha.

“That’s not how you measure love,” Biles noted.

Amid all the criticisms last year, the happy couple proved they were above the negativity. On Instagram, Owens wrote: “Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here.” Meanwhile, Biles claimed she and Owens were “for life.”

He further brushed off the backlash in a June 2024 interview with US Weekly.

“I have all my social media notifications off, so I didn’t even know for a while,” Owens told the outlet.

“I was actually with my mom and Simone whenever it came out, so, all the comments and everything, I just let them read it. I try to stay off of it, and obviously if you feel like stuff is kind of getting out of hand, that’s when you reach in and say something.

“I don’t mean to cuss, but like, damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” he further told the outlet. “If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something.

“So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to,” he added.