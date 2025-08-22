Meet the Sihoo Doro C300 - your new favourite ergonomic office chair

Sihoo might be new on your radar, but that’s okay – we’re here to introduce you the right way. The brand, which specialises in crafting ergonomic furniture that caters to the diverse needs of individuals worldwide, has a 14-year focus on technology and well-being under its belt, which means they know how to make a pretty nifty chair.

If you understand just how difficult it can be to find the perfect chair for your office, or a gaming chair that will provide you with the benefits of ergonomic support and comfort, you need Sihoo in your life. The brand’s ergonomic chairs are available in over 100 countries and have garnered acclaim among Fortune 500 companies, as well as in more than 10 million households worldwide, which provide pretty great credentials, in our humble opinion.

And it’s not just office workers and game enthusiasts that will benefit from an ergonomic chair. In fact, looking after our posture and spine should start as early as possible, to give the maximum benefits in the long run. So if your teens are heading into their GCSE year, or you have an art-crazed kiddo at home who is always glued to their desk, it might be time to introduce them to Sihoo.

Well, there’s one product in particular that the sun shines on for us here at The Independent, and it’s one of Sihoo’s best-selling office chairs.

Sihoo C300 Advanced Ergonomic Office Chair with Advanced Back Support: was £359.99, now £219.95 with code “SIHOOIDP” uk.shioooffice.com

( SIHOO )

This model has everything you need from an office chair and then some. The dynamic lumbar support automatically tracks the changes in your spinal curve without the need for manual adjustment – giving you precise support, along with an intelligent following of waist movements that expands and contracts adaptively according to changes in sitting posture, completely solving the problem of a gap between the waist and the support.

Whether you’re tall, short, or somewhere in between, you’ll find a perfect chair in the Doro C300. The height of the lumbar support automatically matches different body types, saying goodbye to the traditional manual adjustment with knobs, and with the dual technologies of gravity sensing and mechanical conduction, the chassis can sense the body weight distribution and the range of movements in real time – intelligently adjusting the resistance of the seat's reclining, achieving a seamless switch between an upright sitting posture and a relaxed reclining posture.

So, it’s safe to say, with all things considered, including 4D smart armrests that can rotate 75 degrees, a 3D headrest that matches the curvature of the cervical spine, and a backrest that supports you even when you bend down to pick up a pen off the floor or twist around.

Available in black and white, in its standard form or with an optional footrest, the Doro C300 Ergonomic Office Chair currently has a handy 10 per cent off as part of their Back to School sale. But, for readers of The Independent, the brand has offered an additional 6 per cent off when you use code “SIHOOIDP”, making your new chair just £219.95. But hurry, this deal ends on September 10.

This really is the chair that you need if you want to ensure no fatigue even after long hours of sitting, a healthy spine, and comfort that lasts all day long.