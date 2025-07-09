Dermatologists warn that our shower routines have gone too far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elaborate shower cleansing routines, widely seen on social media and featuring daily exfoliation, double cleansing, antibacterial soap, and numerous scented body scrubs and shower oils, are largely unnecessary and potentially harmful.

"I’m kind of appalled by the shower routines," said Dr Olga Bunimovich, a dermatologist who teaches at the University of Pittsburgh Medical College. These multi-step processes, inspiring people to spend endless amounts of time sudsing up, can damage skin and the environment. Dermatologists say it is mostly unneeded.

“Your skin is a barrier,” said Dr. Nicole Negbenebor, a dermatologic surgeon at University of Iowa Health Care. “It’s one of the biggest barriers you have. It’s you in your natural elements. So you want to treat it right, and then sometimes there can be too much of a good thing.”

Here's what to know about how to take a basic shower and indicators that you've gone too far with your routine.

A shower is a relatively simple routine that usually doesn’t require 10 steps or a plethora of products.

A daily shower with lukewarm water and a fragrance-free hypoallergenic cleanser — followed by hydrating lotion or oil afterward — will do the trick.

Don't plan to stay in the shower too long or turn the water temperature too high — it can strip your skin of the natural oils it needs to maintain its barrier, leaving it vulnerable to dryness and irritation.

When it comes to soaps, use one meant for sensitive skin. Antibacterial soaps are popular, but experts said they dry out your skin too much for daily use. (However, they can be beneficial for people with an autoimmune skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa, which causes painful boils and abscesses on the skin.)

Oils can be beneficial for your skin once you’re damp and out of the shower, Negbenebor said. But it’s important to remember that oil isn’t a moisturizer, but a sealant. The water hydrates your skin, but the oil will lock in that moisture.

“It’s nice to hear about skincare routines that do involve both cleansing and also providing hydration," Dr. Lisa Akintilo, a dermatologist at NYU Langone Health, "because that’s missing in a lot of people’s skin care routine.”

“Double cleansing” is unnecessary

Some influencers suggest that a skin care routine isn't complete without exfoliation and what's called double cleansing.

The latter is typically reserved for facial skincare routines, especially when you’re wearing makeup, and involves using an oil-based cleanser to break down makeup and excess oil followed by a water-based cleanser to remove any remaining residue.

Experts said you don't need to bring that practice to the full body.

“Not only do I not think that we need to double cleanse our skin … people overuse soap all the time,” Bunimovich said. “You should not be soaping up all of your skin, period.” Instead, Bunimovich added, wash your privates and your skin folds.

Exfoliate — but not too much

Exfoliation is meant to remove dead skin cells off our body, and is good for our skin, experts said. But doing it daily could cause a mound of problems, especially if you have dry skin or skin conditions like eczema or acne.

Manual exfoliation — that is when you use a body scrub or a rougher loofah — should be done sparingly to avoid irritation.

If you see rashes on your skin after exfoliation, it may be a sign you're over doing it.

A more gentle way of exfoliating is using products that have lactic or glycolic acid, dermatologists said, but not all the time.

Save water, shorten your shower

Showers account for nearly 17% of Americans’ indoor water use, the Environmental Protection Agency says.

Multiple states in moderate to severe drought conditions have called for water conservation efforts this year — including taking shorter showers.

If you want to get clean and retain your natural oils, a lukewarm shower that gives you enough time to clean your body should do the trick in most cases.