Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shirley Raines’s cause of death has been revealed nearly one month after the TikToker’s death.

Known on social media as “Miss Shirley,” Raines’ death was announced last month in a statement by her non-profit organization, Beauty 2 the Streetz. Her daughter, Danielle Williams, has now confirmed how her mother died.

Speaking to TMZ, it was revealed that Raines had hypertensive heart disease, which is damage to the heart caused by unmanaged high blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Williams noted that at the time of her mother’s passing, she had a family history of high blood pressure and was being treated for it.

While a private service will be held for the TikToker February 23, a date for a public service has not yet been revealed.

open image in gallery The late TikToker Shirley Raines’s cause of death was confirmed by her daughter to be hypertensive heart disease ( Facebook )

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” Raines’s non-profit wrote in a statement on Facebook last month, announcing her death.

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

The organization went on to say that Raines changed countless lives with her “love, generosity, and selfless service” over the past six years, adding: “Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

Raines gained a following of over five million people on TikTok through her heartwarming posts and livestreams. She provided hair, makeup, food, and clothes to thousands of people in homeless communities across Los Angeles and Las Vegas. She was known for her efforts to bring dignity and self-worth to people who are struggling, often complimenting the people she served and greeting them as “kings” and “queens.”

In 2021, the entrepreneur was named the CNN Hero of the Year and given $100,000 to expand her work through her non-profit. She said at the time that she had been inspired to start her charity work when she visited Skid Row, a notoriously impoverished area in downtown Los Angeles, on a 2017 church trip.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, this is where all the broken people are? Oh, I’ve been looking for y’all all my life,” she told CNN of Skid Row at the time. “I never wanted to leave. It’s a place where people have amazing hearts, but nobody can see it because they can’t see the forest for the trees.”