Shirley Raines: Cause of death revealed for TikToker known for feeding people on Skid Row
TikToker’s death was announced in a Facebook post last month
Shirley Raines’s cause of death has been revealed nearly one month after the TikToker’s death.
Known on social media as “Miss Shirley,” Raines’ death was announced last month in a statement by her non-profit organization, Beauty 2 the Streetz. Her daughter, Danielle Williams, has now confirmed how her mother died.
Speaking to TMZ, it was revealed that Raines had hypertensive heart disease, which is damage to the heart caused by unmanaged high blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Williams noted that at the time of her mother’s passing, she had a family history of high blood pressure and was being treated for it.
While a private service will be held for the TikToker February 23, a date for a public service has not yet been revealed.
“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” Raines’s non-profit wrote in a statement on Facebook last month, announcing her death.
“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”
The organization went on to say that Raines changed countless lives with her “love, generosity, and selfless service” over the past six years, adding: “Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”
Raines gained a following of over five million people on TikTok through her heartwarming posts and livestreams. She provided hair, makeup, food, and clothes to thousands of people in homeless communities across Los Angeles and Las Vegas. She was known for her efforts to bring dignity and self-worth to people who are struggling, often complimenting the people she served and greeting them as “kings” and “queens.”
In 2021, the entrepreneur was named the CNN Hero of the Year and given $100,000 to expand her work through her non-profit. She said at the time that she had been inspired to start her charity work when she visited Skid Row, a notoriously impoverished area in downtown Los Angeles, on a 2017 church trip.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, this is where all the broken people are? Oh, I’ve been looking for y’all all my life,” she told CNN of Skid Row at the time. “I never wanted to leave. It’s a place where people have amazing hearts, but nobody can see it because they can’t see the forest for the trees.”
