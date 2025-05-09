Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shirley Ballas has discussed the sentencing of her stalker, Kyle Shaw, for the first time since the 37-year-old was handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence last month.

Shaw sent relentless messages and threats to the Strictly Come Dancing judge, her friends, family and colleagues over a six year-period as he falsely believed her late brother, David Rich, was his father.

Ballas’ older brother died by suicide, aged 44, in 2003. Shaw blamed the dancer, 64, who grew up alongside Rich in Wallasey, Merseyside, for his death.

Speaking to The Times in a new interview, Ballas revealed: “It was message after message. ‘He died because of you’. It made you feel like you committed murder.”

The dancer said the ordeal took a “terrible toll” on her mother, Audrey, 88, who moved into Ballas’s home in London in 2021 as a safety precaution.

“I didn’t want her being followed around the supermarket,” Ballas said. “It makes you more vigilant. We’ve got extra security everywhere we go now.

“You don’t even put your trash outside your front door unless you’re looking left and right. I’d never go down the street with earpods blocking out sound. I’ve stopped using public transport,” she added.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Shirley Ballas has opened about her ‘terrible’ stalker ordeal ( BBC )

Shaw received a lifetime restraining order, which prevents him from contacting Ballas, her niece, Mary, her mother and her former partner, Danny Taylor, 51, whom she separated from in November 2024.

“I hope he realises the psychological effect he’s had but I just hope he finds peace,” Ballas said of her stalker. “I don’t wish anyone ill will, he apologised for the stress he caused. That’s good enough for me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ballas shed further light on how Shaw’s actions have impacted her daily life. “I feel nervous in everything that I do – going on television, giving lessons,” she admitted.

open image in gallery Kyle Shaw was handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence and lifetime restraining order in April ( PA Wire )

“But nobody wants to be around someone who’s miserable, so you learn to hang up your issues at the door and pick them up on the way out. Irregardless of what’s going on, press a red button and it’s ‘lights, camera, action’.

“When I’m on my own and have my thoughts running through my head then it’s more difficult. I’m better when I’m busy. Just keep moving.”

A professional dancer known as the “Queen of Latin”, Ballas and her second husband, Corky Ballas, were crowned US International Latin Champions seven times in the Nineties.

Ballas was appointed head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, replacing the late Len Goodman. She currently serves on the judging panel alongside Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.