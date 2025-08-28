Who is Sheikha Mahra, the Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper French Montana, 41, has announced his engagement to Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum.

A representative for Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, confirmed the relationship to TMZ on Wednesday, sharing that the couple got engaged during the Spring/Summer 2026 fashion shows in June in Paris where Montana was walking the runway for the brand 3.Paradis.

Mahra, 31, is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice president and prime minister of the UAE.

Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is a Greek socialite. Mahra was born Christina before adopting the Arabic name after moving to the UAE. She is one of the more visible members of the Al Maktoum family, and maintains an active public and social media profile that involves philanthropic, fashion and equestrian interests.

After earning a degree in international relations in London, according to her Instagram, the royal ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her fragrance line Mahra M1.

Her debut scent, pointedly called “Divorce”, was released in 2024 and interpreted as a personal statement after the end of her marriage to Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

They had been married in April 2023 and welcomed a daughter in May 2024. By July, however, Mahra had made a public declaration of divorce.

Invoking the Islamic triple talaq rule, she said in a now-deleted Instagram post: “Dear husband, as you’re occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

According to Muslim law, women can initiate the process of “khula” to obtain a divorce while men have to declare talaq.

The method of instant triple talaq is invoked by men to dissolve a marriage in a single act rather than through formal legal or judicial channels. The practice is banned in many Muslim countries like Egypt, Pakistan, and Iraq.

Speculation about her relationship with Montana began in late 2024 when the pair were seen together at Paris Fashion Week, walking hand in hand and posing for photos on Pont des Arts, where they reportedly left a “love lock” on the famous bridge, according to NDTV.

The Independent has reached out to Montana’s representatives for comment.