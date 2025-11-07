Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shay Mitchell is being accused of sending the wrong message about societal beauty standards after launching a skincare line for children.

The 38-year-old actor announced Thursday the debut of her company, Rini, which sells hydrating face and eye masks for kids. In the caption of her Instagram post, she said her company wasn’t about beauty or self-care, but it was instead about “teaching our kids that taking care of themselves can be fun, gentle, and safe.”

“Kids are naturally curious and instead of ignoring that, we can embrace it,” the mother of two daughters — Atlas, six, and Rome, three, whom she shares with partner Matte Babel – wrote in the caption. She urged that Rini products can be trusted by parents and lead to “sweet moments that bring us closer.”

However, fans of the Pretty Little Liars alum are fuming over the perceived message Mitchell’s products are sending to young children.

“Absolutely missed the mark. Children don’t need skincare!” one wrote, while another added: “I'm deeply disappointed. Why are we projecting beauty standards onto children now?”

open image in gallery Shay Mitchell accused of ‘absolutely missing the mark’ with new skincare company for kids ( Getty Images )

“I really hope this is just like bathing and sunscreen. Last thing we need is little kids getting more obsessed with unnecessary skincare,” a third commented.

“What kind of message is this sending to young girls? Four-year-olds do not need skincare,” a fourth agreed.

Some people also accused Rini of trying to be an “innovative” business in the wellness and beauty market.

“We’re living in capitalism’s final boss level where a child’s unblemished face is just another ‘untapped market.’ Sell a ‘calming’ face mask so they can relax from… what, exactly? Snack time? Existing?” one commented on Mitchell’s post.

“Even if the intention is good, kids really don’t need skincare. It’s just another business move dressed up as something ‘cute’ or ‘innovative.’ Let them be kids. Not mini consumers,” another wrote.

According to a press release from Rini, all of its products undergo clinical testing and toxicity risk assessments, which “are facilitated by a dedicated regulatory team and pediatric toxicologist.”

open image in gallery Rini’s Hydrating Hydrogel Facial Mask for children ( rini )

The Independent has contacted representatives for Mitchell and Rini for comment.

Mitchell’s latest business endeavor comes amid the ongoing “Sephora kids” trend, where tweens and young teens rush to the makeup store to get the latest adult beauty products trending on social media.

Usually, beauty brands fight for the attention of Gen Alpha — people born between 2010 and 2024. But children as young as seven sharing their own skincare routines on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. In fact, skincare routines are one of the biggest trends on TikTok, where there are more than 20 million “get ready with me” (GRWM) tutorials under hashtag “grwm.”

The “Sephora Kids” trend has sparked a heated debate online over the years, with some claiming it’s harmless fun for children and teens to test out these makeup products.

However, young skin could be too new and delicate for aggressive adult skincare products and could result in breakouts or irritations on kids’ skin, as noted by the Cleveland Clinic. The adult products could also make children’s skin extra vulnerable to the sun.