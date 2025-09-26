Ex-NFL MVP Shaun Alexander announces child number 14 with wife Valerie
Alexander has 10 daughters and three sons already
Former NFL star Shaun Alexander has announced that his wife, Valerie, is expecting their 14th child together.
The couple, who married in 2002, already shares 10 daughters and three sons — Judea, Hope, Hosanna, Eternity, Torah, Jedidiah, Honor, Temple, Justus, Joseph, Eden, Trinity and Heaven.
“We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly,” the former running back revealed on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.
“You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. So, we’re just now starting to tell everybody.”
Alexander did not reveal the sex of the baby or give a sense of the due date.
The ex-football player frequently shares glimpses of his large family on social media. His eldest son and fourth-oldest child, Joseph, is currently playing high-school football in Virginia.
In 2005, Alexander earned NFL MVP honors after leading the league with 1,880 rushing yards and a record 27 rushing touchdowns on 370 carries across 16 games. That season, he powered the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance, where they ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10.
From 2003 through 2005, Alexander made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, establishing his reputation as one of the premier running backs of his era. Spending eight of his nine professional seasons in Seattle, he accumulated 9,453 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns in 123 games, 96 of which he started.
Alexander is one of 10 players in NFL history with 100 rushing touchdowns; however, he has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — something he is now campaigning for.
“I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame, am I asking too much?” Alexander asked Adams.
He was first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been a nominee for the prestigious honors in nine of the last 10 seasons.
“I am assuming it’s going to happen one day and I believe my numbers are great, so I am very thankful for the career I got to have. But yeah, I am desiring to be in, I do. One day, it should happen,” he said on Adams’s show last year.
