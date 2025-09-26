Ex-NFL MVP Shaun Alexander announces child number 14 with wife Valerie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former NFL star Shaun Alexander has announced that his wife, Valerie, is expecting their 14th child together.

The couple, who married in 2002, already shares 10 daughters and three sons — Judea, Hope, Hosanna, Eternity, Torah, Jedidiah, Honor, Temple, Justus, Joseph, Eden, Trinity and Heaven.

“We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly,” the former running back revealed on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. So, we’re just now starting to tell everybody.”

Alexander did not reveal the sex of the baby or give a sense of the due date.

The ex-football player frequently shares glimpses of his large family on social media. His eldest son and fourth-oldest child, Joseph, is currently playing high-school football in Virginia.

In 2005, Alexander earned NFL MVP honors after leading the league with 1,880 rushing yards and a record 27 rushing touchdowns on 370 carries across 16 games. That season, he powered the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance, where they ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10.

Shaun Alexander and his wife are expecting baby number 14 ( Getty )

From 2003 through 2005, Alexander made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, establishing his reputation as one of the premier running backs of his era. Spending eight of his nine professional seasons in Seattle, he accumulated 9,453 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns in 123 games, 96 of which he started.

Alexander is one of 10 players in NFL history with 100 rushing touchdowns; however, he has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — something he is now campaigning for.

“I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame, am I asking too much?” Alexander asked Adams.

He was first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been a nominee for the prestigious honors in nine of the last 10 seasons.

“I am assuming it’s going to happen one day and I believe my numbers are great, so I am very thankful for the career I got to have. But yeah, I am desiring to be in, I do. One day, it should happen,” he said on Adams’s show last year.