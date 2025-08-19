Sharon Stone, 67, revealed she dated Nelly, 50

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Stone has admitted that she previously dated the rapper Nelly, who is 17 years her junior.

The Basic Instinct actor, 67, appeared on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her new movie, Nobody 2, alongside her co-star Bob Odenkirk, when the show’s host asked her if she ever went on a date with the “Hot in Here” singer.

“I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it,” Cohen prefaced his question to Stone. “Sharon, did you go on a date with Nelly?”

Stone responded by bursting out into laughter as she said, “Yes, I did.”

Asked whether she had a follow-up date with the rapper, Stone responded simply, “No, I did not.”

Stone admitted that she only went on one date with Nelly ( Getty )

The Catwoman actor has been married twice, first to journalist Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004 and secondly to film producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987.

Meanwhile, Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., has been married to singer Ashanti since 2023, welcoming their first child together in July of last year.

The musical couple were first linked back in the early 2000s when they were two of the biggest stars in entertainment.

They rekindled their romance in 2023, announcing their engagement and pregnancy last year.

However, in June 2024, documents seen by TMZ and People revealed they had actually been married since December 27, 2023. The marriage appeared to have taken place in Nelly’s hometown of St Louis County.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti told Essence of her romance in April last year. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Stone’s comments about her brief relationship with Nelly came after she revealed in an interview with The Guardian last week what her mother’s final words to her were before her death in July.

“When the last thing your mother says to you before she dies is, ‘You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide,’ and the whole room laughs, you think, ‘That’s a hard one to go out on, Mom!’”

Stone, who said her mother also aimed graphic comments at her due to her “delirium”, concluded: “But that’s how she was. This lack of ability to find tenderness and peace within herself.”