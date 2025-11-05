Every business pitching on Shark Tank tonight

Five episodes in, and we’ve more or less adjusted to a tank without Mark Cuban, constantly butting into deals at the end of the row. Taking his place as a permanent shark is billionaire snack man Daniel Lubetzky, who was introduced into the tank last season.

As well as Lubetzky, this week’s entrepreneurs will pitch to the familiar panel of Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John. Guest shark Allison Ellsworth, the founder of probiotic soda brand Poppi, will join the usual lineup.

But which entrepreneurs are swimming into the tank this week? On tonight’s show, entrepreneurs will pitch everything from on-the-go snacking olives and maternity wear to a first-aid kit for kids and herbal teas made with flowers. Here’s everything you need to know about the businesses pitching tonight.

( Disney )

First in the tank this week is Atlanta-based Nikki Seaman, the founder of Freestyle Snacks, a brand on a mission to make olives less messy to eat. But can she convince the sharks that olives can be more than an extra on a charcuterie board?

Launched in 2022, Freestyle Snacks sells pitted Greek olives in resealable, oil-free pouches, designed for snacking on the go without the oil or brine spills. They’re being pitched as a healthier alternative to chips or nuts.

Freestyle Snacks sells several different flavors, including original green olives, hot and spicy green olives, lemon garlic green olives, kalamata olives with extra virgin olive oil, and Mediterranean herb medley kalamata olives.

You can also get a three-pack or a five-pack variety box to try them all. The company has recently expanded into pickles as well.

Lila birthing gowns: $69.99, Wearlila.com

( Disney )

Next to swim into the tank is labor and delivery nurse-turned-Californian entrepreneur Caitlyn Schollmeier, who’s on a mission to make hospital gowns feel more human. Drawing on her years in maternity wards, she has created a line of practical yet flattering birthing gowns to make women feel more comfortable and powerful when in labor.

Launched in 2020, Lila sells fashionable birthing gowns that can be opened fully at the stomach and chest to allow easy medical access and skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby, while still offering full coverage everywhere else. Essentially, they’ve been designed to resemble a relaxed summer dress, rather than sterile hospital wear, and come in a range of styles and colors. Each gown costs $69.99.

Warrior Kid Medic: $15, Amazon.com

( Disney )

Third in the tank this week isn’t just one entrepreneur, but a whole family: Texas-based Michelle and firefighter Dustin Titzman are joined by their four children. Together, they’re pitching a line of hands-on first aid kits and training tools designed to teach children how to respond calmly and effectively in a medical emergency.

The main product from Warrior Kid Medic is its signature multi-tool, a large, triangular cotton bandage that serves as far more than just a piece of fabric. It can be used as a tourniquet, sling, splint, wound packing, ring pad, pressure bandage, face covering, hair tie, or wrap for hands, feet, and heads. Known in the field as a cravat, it’s an item that forms the backbone of the brand’s kid-friendly first aid kits. Training videos are provided with each purchase, so you know how to use it in an emergency.

The Qi blooming tea: The-qi.com

( Disney )

And last in the tank this evening is New York-based entrepreneur Lisa Li, founder of The Qi, a wellness brand built around whole-flower teas that bloom in hot water.

Founded in 2017, The Qi specializes in caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich teas designed to be an alternative to daily caffeine hits. Each flower has its own purpose. The Shangri-La rose is said to promote radiant skin and gut health. The royal chrysanthemum claims to support vision and heart health, and the blue lotus promises to aid relaxation.

The brand says that every bloom is hand-picked and naturally dried and chosen as much for its visual ritual as its flavor, with the teas being described as a form of self-care rather than a health supplement.