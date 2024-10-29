Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A new ‘it’ semi-permanent beauty trend seems to be taking over.

Whilst microblading your eyebrows has been around for a while, cheek blush tattooing is the new hot trend. But what is it?

Hyper-pigmented blush has been trending for the past few months, led by the likes of singer Sabrina Carpenter and socialite Hailey Bieber, who have been dubbed as having “blush blindness” – a term used to describe wearing too much blush.

Yet the short-lived worry of over-applied blush doesn’t seem to be deterring this new beauty treatment.

Cheek tint tattoos sent TikTok into a frenzy when marketing consultant Grace Clarke went viral for documenting the treatment online.

People flooded to the comments of Clarke’s video, calling the £300 beauty treatment “shocking”.

Many questioned Clarke’s investment in the treatment, as some noted their rosacea and high-blood pressure gets them the look “for free”.

Tracie Giles, celebrity permanent make-up practitioner to the likes of Vogue Williams, Louise Thompson and Lydia Millen, says “There is minimal ‘downtime’ following permanent make-up procedures – most clients can go about their day as normal after the treatment.

“There may be some swelling and redness immediately after treatment, but this should subside in 24-48 hours.”

open image in gallery Lip tattooing is an already popular procedure

When we think of face tattoos, Lil Wayne and Travis Barker spring to mind, but Giles notes that permanent make-up and tattoos are carried out very differently.

Permanent make-up uses “a single needle and highly specialised techniques that differ depending on the area we are tattooing,” explains Giles.

“The equipment used is similar to a conventional tattoo machine and needle, but is designed specifically for permanent make-up to be less aggressive and to not implant the pigment as deeply in the skin.”

open image in gallery Travis Barker, the partner of Kourtney Kardashian, is famed for his facial tattoos (Alamy/PA)

The longevity of make-up tattoos and regular tattoos also differ.

“Permanent make-up pigments are designed to fade gradually over time without colour change, with smaller molecules that are absorbed more easily,” says Giles, “[they] are also typically less concentrated than tattoo inks.”

If you’re thinking about indulging the trend, Giles warns about people who are eligible for the treatment, “Just like with standard tattoos it isn’t advisable for pregnant or breastfeeding women to get permanent make-up treatments.

open image in gallery If you’re thinking about semi-permanent blush you should do your research (Alamy/PA)

“A reputable clinic or artist will always conduct a thorough pre-screening and medical questionnaire prior to carrying out any treatment to ensure client suitability.”

Perhaps the world of semi-permanent beauty is only just beginning, as people pay for high-maintenance treatments in order to stay low-maintenance with their everyday beauty.

This trend suggests that semi-permanent blush is the new cheat sheet for your make-up routine.