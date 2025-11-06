Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Disney unites with UK store for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Christmas window displays

The iconic Oxford Street store’s exterior draws inspiration from Disneyland Paris’s Sleeping Beauty Castle

Josie Clarke
Thursday 06 November 2025 07:06 EST
Comments
Marks and Spencer release Christmas advert with UK star in huge role

Selfridges has unveiled its flagship Christmas displays, a magical collaboration with Disney featuring a Tinker Bell-themed light and music window show.

The iconic Oxford Street store’s exterior, spanning 12 windows, has been transformed with a bespoke facade and an enchanting light display, drawing inspiration from Disneyland Paris’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.

This captivating light and music show will repeat every 15 minutes each evening between 5pm and 9pm, featuring over 100 metres of sparkling lights wrapped around the building.

Mickey Mouse is a special guest at the launch of 'A Most Magical Christmas' at Selfridges London. A sound and light show featuring 3D Disney Castle inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris
Mickey Mouse is a special guest at the launch of 'A Most Magical Christmas' at Selfridges London. A sound and light show featuring 3D Disney Castle inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments Matt)

An 11-metre tall, custom-made 3D castle model is the biggest installation to feature on the store for more than half a century.

Selfridges and Disney have a longstanding legacy of collaborations, dating back to the 1950s when Disney’s Alice In Wonderland and the Mad Hatter featured above the main entrance.

In Birmingham and Manchester, shoppers can enjoy windows inspired by Disney’s Lady And The Tramp, Cinderella and Fantasia.

A giant decoration inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris adorns a corner of the building
A giant decoration inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris adorns a corner of the building (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

Selfridges Group chief executive Andre Maeder said: “We’re pushing the boundaries of retail with this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

“We’re beyond excited to share the magic with our customers and see the joy on their faces as they enjoy the light show on the facade, dive into the Disney windows and create memories at our spectacular experiences. This is truly set to be a most magical Christmas.”

Windows at Selfridges London reimagine beloved Disney Classic stories
Windows at Selfridges London reimagine beloved Disney Classic stories (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments Matt)

Claire Terry, senior vice-president of Disney consumer products, said: “This extraordinary reimagining of classic Disney storytelling, brought to life through Selfridges’ iconic retail spaces, is fun, engaging, and full of festive magic.

“We’re delighted to be bringing such special, memorable moments to shoppers from all over the world this holiday.”

