Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about one of her most controversial tendencies – announcing her social media breaks.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who recently achieved billionaire status, opened up about her relationship with social media in a wide-ranging cover story with Vanity Fair published on September 9. In recent years, Gomez has made a habit of announcing to her 424m Instagram followers that she was taking a break from the app, only to post a selfie or comment on another post nearly 24 hours later.

Speaking to the outlet, the Rare Beauty founder admitted that she was on another social media break at the time, but decided not to share it with her fans. “I learned not to say that anymore,” Gomez said, when asked about her relatable internet habit.

The 32-year old actor and musician shared that she’s “been loving” her current break from the apps, saying: “I’ve been working out. I’ve been taking care of myself. It’s the first time I’ve had a break in a little bit. So I feel good.”

In February last year, Gomez became the most followed woman on Instagram after surpassing Kylie Jenner with an estimated 380m followers. However, the milestone has also come with a few challenges for the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, who’s previously spoken about her complicated relationship with social media.

Gomez revealed that she had taken a four-year break from social media, allowing her team to run her accounts. “It has changed my life completely,” she told Good Morning America in April 2022 about her decision to step away from the apps. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world.”

Most recently, Gomez announced she was taking a social media break in January after the 81st annual Golden Globes, where she was filmed whispering with attendees Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. While fans believed the trio were gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, claiming that Jenner said “no” when Gomez asked Chalamet for a photo, the “Wolves” singer took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she commented on E! News’s post. “Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

She then informed her Instagram followers that she wouldn’t be on the app for a while. “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Just one day later, Gomez returned to the app to promote a cooking video with British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay.

In fact, her relationship with the record producer has received criticism from fans, so much so that Gomez made the decision to disable her comments on Instagram. Speaking at Rare Beauty’s Mental Health Summit, the “Calm Down” singer explained that it’s one way she handles having such a large social media following.

“I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends. So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me,” Gomez said. “Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything.”

She added: “I felt empowered by doing that, by saying, ‘This is just for me.’”