Selena Gomez made a slip-up during her speech at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit, in which she accidentally mentioned Sean “Diddy” Combs’s name.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, delivered a speech at the second annual charity gala, which raises money for organizations that focus on providing mental health services to young people.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Gomez was seen standing at a podium on stage when she gave a shout-out to the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (DHMS), a suicide prevention center.

“They are committed to youth mental health, from suicide prevention training in schools to their drop-in center here in LA, and their Teen Line lifeline,” Gomez said on Thursday (October 24) evening at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California. “I am very honored to be working with such incredible changemakers.”

However, the Disney Channel alum made a faux pas when she introduced the executive director of DHMS to the stage, saying “Diddy” instead of the center’s name, pronounced “dee-dee.”

According to the clip, the crowd erupted into laughter following Gomez’s snafu. The “Wolves” singer smiled through the mishap, telling the audience: “I really am sorry.”

Selena Gomez was speaking at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit charity gala ( Getty Images )

In September, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by federal agents on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced music mogul, who continues to plead not guilty to the charges, remains in jail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He is being held without bond as he awaits trial, which is scheduled to begin next May.

The rapper has since been hit with waves of lawsuits from numerous plaintiffs accusing him of sexual assault. The most recent accusation comes from a woman who claims Combs assaulted her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party when she was 13.

Combs’s attorneys have continued to deny all of the accusations made against the rapper, calling him “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” his team said in a statement. “In court, the truth will prevail that Mr. Combs has never sexually assault anyone – adult or minor, man or woman.”