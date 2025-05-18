Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has addressed backlash to his romance with the late EastEnders icon’s co-star.

Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell in the BBC series, died in 2020 at the age of 83, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease seven years earlier.

The soap legend, who was also known for her roles in the Carry On films, married Mitchell, 62, in 2000.

Mitchell confirmed his relationship with EastEnders star Tanya Franks in 2023, after becoming friends with the actor through his fundraising work for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Franks made guest appearances on the soap since 2007, playing Rainie Cross, the sister of Jo Joyner’s Tanya Branning, and also starred in Sharon Horgan’s sitcom Pulling.

open image in gallery Mitchell and Windsor were married for 20 years until her death in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, Mitchell said that although some people might think that he has “moved on too fast” after Windsor’s death, his late wife “never” wanted him to be alone.

“I would like to believe she would be happy that someone was there by my side and that I wasn't on my own,” he told Thornton. “She always used to say to me, ‘I never want you to be on your own.’”

“There was a bit of, ‘Oh he’s moved on too fast,’” he added. “And you just think, ‘How dare you?’ People don’t know the pain. They don’t know what the grief has been.”

“I don't think anyone ever gets over a loss of someone they love so deeply. I think we find ways of carrying them with us, and that’s what I try to do every day.”

open image in gallery Mitchell met Franks, third from left, while raising money for Alzheimer’s Research ( Getty Images )

Mitchell and Franks previously made a joint appearance on This Morning in order to raise awareness of the disease, which also affected Franks’ late stepfather.

“We forged an incredible friendship over the four years and something wonderful blossomed out of it,” Mitchell told the show. “The exact opposite of what dementia is.

“I’m very fortunate that I have a partner that doesn’t mind me speaking about my late wife.”

“I can do nothing but support him in talking about it,” Franks added. “You often feel alone in it when you are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.”