5 new podcasts to listen to this week

If you’re a true crime lover, a leader in the workplace, a fan of The Kardashians or interested in what’s going on around the world, then this week’s podcast picks are for you.

1. The Con: Kaitlyn’s Baby

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime

The more I listened to BBC Sounds and CBC’s The Con: Kaitlyn’s Baby, the more I was in disbelief and shock.

Hosted by Canadian writer and producer Sarah Treleaven, The Con: Kaitlyn’s Baby focuses on Kaitlyn Braun, a pregnant young woman in crisis, who takes dozens of birth workers through a series of disasters – rape, baby loss, and even a coma.

One by one, the doulas struggle to support her, to grieve with her, and even to save her life as they are led down a devastating path. Then the truth comes out – it’s all lies.

The first episode uncovers how Braun led doulas Katie and Amy down a rabbit hole on a Friday night in November 2022, while Amy – who has attended over 100 births over the last eight years, assisting mothers through labour and offering emotional support – was at home in a town just west of Toronto, Canada.

Though The Con: Kaitlyn’s Baby contains references to sexual assault and medical emergencies like baby loss and stillbirth, it’s a critical story to engage with, especially if you are a true crime fan.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Khloé in Wonder Land

Streaming platform: X and all streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment and culture

I ran to Spotify to hear the first episode of Khloé Kardashian’s new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land with the one and only Scott Disick, who has admitted in the past that he would never do podcasts out of fear of the public and media spinning what he says.

Khloé in Wonder Land is set to be an interview-style podcast in which Kardashian will have intimate one-on-one conversations with a range of guests.

Going behind the scenes with two of the world’s most famous celebrities actually made them seem somewhat normal to me. The pair spoke about a range of topics, such as their rollercoaster relationship when Scott first started dating Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, their parenting journey and life as celebrities.

What struck me as surprising was Scott’s admission that the only positive aspect of being famous is money. Everything else he views as negative.

Scott himself has gone through what Khloé mentions numerous times, a journey of self-development and is a completely different person to when they first met.

As a frequent watcher of The Kardashians from the beginning, it was refreshing to listen and hear Scott speak as the person he is today, reflecting and taking accountability for his past but also not allowing it to determine his future.

(By Sara Keenan)

3. In The News This Week

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: News and culture

While TV show recaps are a staple of the podcast multiverse, offerings that aim to plug gaps when popular shows are off-air are more rare.

In The News This Week aims to help news junkies see the funnier side of the headlines when the BBC’s long-running comedy quiz Have I Got News For You is on a break.

It’s a huge ask for four of the production team to step into the shoes of the TV team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton – and their celebrity guests – but Jack Harris, Queenie Miller, Emerald Paston and Mike Rayment acknowledge this like only a younger sibling could – with a bit of cheek and a lot of warmth.

The team bounces off each other well and while their witty takes seem far less polished than what makes it into the final HIGNFY broadcasts, their shared philosophy is evident – no one is safe from satire.

(By Amy Crowther)

4. Toni Told Me

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and relationships

Author, content creator, and the internet’s “big sis” Toni Tone launched her new podcast Toni Told Me this week.

Described as a place to unpack and get advice on everyday dilemmas, I was excited to wind down and listen. After a long day at work, I thoroughly enjoy a 30-minute podcast that’s easily digestible and not overly heavy – which is exactly what I got.

The podcast episode is broken down into three parts including Tea Time with Toni, Sisterhood Spotlight, and Golden Positive words at the end to leave you feeling light and hopeful.

As a (kind of) newbie to London, her agony aunt section was particularly relevant as she answered a listener’s question on how to make friends when you move to a new city.

Making friends in your 20s, especially when you move away alone is no joke, and life can get pretty lonely, pretty fast. However, some of Toni’s advice resonated closely with me and the things I have done to make friends.

She suggests tips such as joining an extracurricular activity, finding connections at work, and most importantly, putting yourself out there and asking someone to go for a coffee or a meet-up!

My favourite takeaway from the episode was the beautiful reminder we all may need today, that you do not grow in your comfort zone. Take the leap of faith and take a risk.

(By Sara Keenan)

5. Love Lead Change Podcast with Simon Phillips and Renée Smith

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Work, life and society

In the latest episode of the Love Lead Change Podcast with Simon Phillips and Renée Smith, the co-hosts speak to their guest Joanna Zak, a results-driven leader who began her career in the non-profit sector. She’s currently a senior director of workplace experience at Sprout Social and had so many interesting things to say about navigating hard times with heart.

And if you are a leader facing a challenging time within your organisation, Zak also shares some advice on handling that with your team.

They discuss the place love has in the workplace – for Zak, this is love, authenticity, showing up every day for people’s respect and time, respect for people’s work values and respect for how they want to be treated and staying true to yourself – why it’s important, why we are moving into a more relationship economy, her management style and so much more.

But the key takeaway from the episode is that we don’t need to pick people over results.

Even if you aren’t a manager in a workplace, I believe we are all leaders in our own right. So grab a notebook because you may want to take some notes.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)