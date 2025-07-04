Every child is unique: choosing a school that caters to all learners and needs

No two children learn in exactly the same way. Some may thrive on structure, love being in a group and relish exams while others may flourish when they have freedom, alone time and a focus on practical tasks. Despite all this, mainstream education often adheres to a one-size-fits-all model and can prioritise a standard approach over individuality.

For some children, this approach doesn’t support their personal learning needs or goals, and can make it difficult for them to thrive in a traditional learning environment. In this instance, online schooling can provide an effective solution. Online schools, by their nature, are inherently more flexible and can offer a more adaptive approach to learning, bespoke to each child, their strengths, challenges and needs.

Student-led learning

Online schools can provide a more flexible, supportive environment which reflects their needs ( King’s InterHigh )

For high achievers, online schools can provide an environment to flourish in. This has been the case for Millie, who moved to an online school in 2020 at the start of Year 8. As a neurodivergent student, mainstream schooling wasn’t suited to her needs, and she found she was struggling to reach her full potential. Once she moved to King’s InterHigh, the UK’s leading global online school, their flexible approach proved invaluable. After all, King’s InterHigh’s commitment to inclusive learning ensures that every student – regardless of their abilities or background – can access and engage with the curriculum in a way that works best for them. They also carefully track each student’s progress in a way that allows teachers to best help students, whether they are excelling or struggling – striking the right balance between challenge and support without overwhelm.

"Right from the beginning, King’s InterHigh had a huge impact on my life,” Millie reveals. “I loved that the lessons were shorter, with free periods in between for independent study or to take a break.” Alongside using class recordings to catch up on any lessons she missed, she was also able to revisit past lessons in greater detail and have time to do the research she found interesting around her favourite subjects.

The teachers themselves, who have been trained specifically for online education, make a big difference too. Whether it’s using breakout rooms for focused group work or maximising multimedia content and VR (virtual reality) environments, there is something to keep all students engaged.

With increased independence, Millie quickly grew both personally and academically. “I feel that you can learn so much about yourself and who you are through having time to think, reflect, and act freely without worrying that others are judging you,” she explains.

An inclusive approach

Accessibility and inclusivity is central to King’s InterHigh’s online education offering ( King’s InterHigh )

King’s InterHigh’s bespoke model benefits students of all backgrounds and levels. However, for children with special educational needs (SEN), online schooling can often provide them with the supportive and flexible environment they can’t access in traditional education.

At King’s InterHigh, teachers are trained in supporting special educational needs and delivering inclusive education, while a dedicated team of caring SEN experts collaborate with teachers to ensure learning is accessible to everyone. To further support individuals’ unique requirements, they offer Inclusive Teaching Plans (ITPs), which help tailor lessons to different learning requirements.

Furthermore, King’s InterHigh’s Enhanced Services supports students with SEN via courses and sessions that help them academically and professionally across areas such as social skills and anxiety management.

Following her move to King’s InterHigh, Millie went on to achieve seven top IGCSEs at Grade 9 and the highest mark in the world in IGCSE English Literature. “I honestly do not believe I would have achieved such great IGCSE results and this English Literature award without the opportunity to study with King’s InterHigh. My education was not stressful but enjoyable, which should be any school’s primary objective. King’s InterHigh enabled me to thrive,” she shares.

Whatever your child’s individual needs are when it comes to education, the priority is always an environment which allows them to be their most comfortable and content. For some children, the flexible and adaptive nature of an online school might just be their happy place.