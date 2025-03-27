Sell your house by the summer with these expert tips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With spring in full swing, momentum is growing around the property market – with many experts predicting a summer boom.

Moreover, it’s likely to encourage homeowners – who were sitting on the fence about putting their house up for sale – to contact an estate agent.

Especially with an annual price rise of 4.6%, according to the Land Registry’s December 2024 House Price Index – prompting increased buyer activity.

And for those who do decide to sell, securing a speedy completion day is a win-win when you consider how stressful the whole process can be.

Here, leading property expert, Mishantha Liyanage, founder of Mistoria Group, shares his top tips on how to tie up a house deal quickly – and with the minimum of fuss…

Make a plan

“Many people set out with the intention of wanting to secure a quick house sale – but fail to have a proper plan or strategy in place,” highlights Liyanage.

“I always encourage people putting a house on the market to treat it like you would a big project at work.

“You’ve really got to get your head down and attack it, and that means good planning including all the tasks you need to do to get your home ready for sale – and get it across the line,” advises Liyanage.

Asking price needs to be spot on

When selling a property it’s absolutely vital you get the asking price right at the get-go, insists Liyanage. “Pricing your property correctly from the outset can attract more interest and lead to quicker offers.”

“An experienced estate agent will advise you on the right price, and it’s important to pick someone who has experience in your area and property type – over the estate agent who promises the highest price,” underlines Liyanage.

Overpricing deters buyers and could leave your home languishing on the market, losing appeal, he warns. “It’s never been easier to see what’s going on in the property market, and it’s incredibly important to use all the available information to your advantage.”

He says to take the time to fully explore all the online property portals, to get a feel for what’s selling locally.

Ask yourself: Does your home fit the criteria for what’s moving through agent’s books? Are prices being lowered frequently before sales are made? How do those sales compare to the figure you have in mind for your own home?

“Market value is constantly evolving, so if you did a little research six months ago, don’t trust what you found to be true back then… do it again.

“Get an idea of what similar properties are fetching and go from there,” advises Liyanage. “A good rule of thumb is to set your property’s asking price somewhere within 5-10% of market value.”

Create a good first impression

Get your property ready for its close-up, because first impressions matter, says Liyanage. “Ensure your home is well-presented, decluttered, and any minor repairs are completed.

“All those jobs you didn’t get around to will put off a buyer, who will compare it to a home where they won’t have to spend time redecorating… or repairing fixtures and fittings.”

With most people looking at houses online, he says it’s also essential your photos are excellent and show your home at its best. “You want the buyer to imagine how great it would be to live there.”

This is also why ‘kerb appeal’ is so important, urges Liyanage. “You can have the smartest kitchen and bathroom but if the outside of your property looks tatty, potential buyers will start their viewing on a negative – and the rest of the time you’ll be trying to mitigate that downside.”

He continues: “Mow the lawn, plant flowers and don’t allow the first thing they see to be your overflowing wheelie bin!”

Be flexible with viewings

You should also be flexible with viewings, recommends Liyanage. “Allowing potential buyers to view your property at various times, including evenings and weekends, increases your chances of receiving offers quickly.

“If a buyer has to wait for days to view your property, they could easily find something else in the meantime from someone who opened up their home sooner,” he cautions.

Checklist before the bell rings

Before any viewing do a walk-round and check the following, advises Liyanage, these are common things potential buyers will look for…

Do the light switches work?

What’s the decor like, both style and condition-wise?

Is there a good level of natural light?

Are there any signs of damp, mould or condensation? Even if you can’t see any, can you smell it?

Are there any exposed wires?

If there are cracks in the walls or ceiling, are any larger than an inch?

How many power sockets are there, and are they conveniently located?

Is there much storage?

Are any fireplaces functional and do chimneys work?

Are you very overlooked by neighbouring properties?

Prepare documents in advance

When selling a house, you have to fill in a number of forms from your conveyancer about your property – and provide other relevant documents, notes Liyanage.

This key paperwork is sent to your buyer’s solicitor or conveyancer.

“The earlier you can fill in the forms and gather the other documents together, the better,” advises Liyanage.

Reply to requests quickly and respond to any questions about your property promptly, he urges. “If you don’t, prospective buyers could lose interest and look elsewhere.

“When you get far enough along in the sale process, ask your conveyancer to agree a target date for exchanging contracts with the buyer’s conveyancer – then everyone knows what to aim for,” adds Liyanage.