Sex and the City star’s shoe company is closing after ‘10 colorful years’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe company will soon be no longer.

According to a statement sent to WWD and Footwear News, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker will shut down its business by fall 2024.

Founded by the Sex and the City icon, who posed as the Manolo Blahnik-obsessed column writer Carrie Bradshaw, SJP has offered colorful pumps, sandals, flats, and boots to Parker’s fellow footwear lovers since 2014. From bedazzled, pointed-toe heels to bow-adorned flats, customers have picked from a vast array of shoes, signed off on by the fashion icon herself.

“After 10 colorful years, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has made the difficult decision to close its doors this fall,” the company statement read.

The message continued: “The SJP Collection team expresses enormous gratitude to all of their loyal customers and supporters, as well as all those they’ve worked alongside.”

Though the fate of SJP’s retail locations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar is currently undetermined, the brand’s store on Bleecker Street in New York will close on August 25. Customers will be allowed to shop online until further notice. Online, shoe prices are slashed from over $500 to $450 and below.

Parker tapped George Malkemus as a partner for SJP when the company was created in 2014. Malkemus, who died in 2021, was responsible for building and increasing the desire and demand for Manolo Blahniks, helping launch the company in the United States after leaving his post as a copywriter at Bergdorf Goodman.

As of now, Parker has yet to comment on the company closure. However, the actress took to her Instagram on August 2, introducing a new Fall 2024 shoe style under the SJP collection.