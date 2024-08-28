Sarah Ferguson celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s corgis on International Dog Day

Support truly

Sarah Ferguson has shown her appreciation for her pet corgis on International Dog Day.

The Duchess of York, who also goes by the nickname Fergie, took to Instagram on Monday, August 26 to share an image of her playing with her two corgis on the day meant to celebrate man’s best friend. “Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay,” her caption on the post began.

“For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!”

Sandy and Muick were the last two corgis that the late Queen Elizabeth II adopted prior to her death in September 2022. The duchess’s ex-husband and the late Queen’s son Prince Andrew had gifted Elizabeth both Muick and a Dachshund and a Welsh corgi mix named Fergus. Sadly, Fergus died in May 2021, only one month after Prince Phillip’s death. For her 95th birthday, the Queen received Sandy, ​​a new corgi, from Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Following the queen’s death, Ferguson was the person who adopted the dogs. She has called the gesture “a big honor” and described both corgis as “national treasures” that were “taught well.”

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” she told The Telegraph shortly after taking in the two dogs. “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic,” she said. “But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”

On the one-year anniversary of Elizabeth’s passing, Ferguson made sure to let people know exactly how the two dogs were doing while writing a tribute post to her former mother-in-law. The post on her Instagram page featured Ferguson with the two dogs next to each other lying in the grass. “As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen,” she wrote in the caption. “She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving.”

Over the years, Ferguson has spoken out about her relationship with Elizabeth, including the last words she said to her. During the last episode of season one of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she recalled Elizabeth telling her to be herself.

“It’s the last thing that the Queen said to me: ‘Just be yourself, Sarah,’” the duchess said.

“And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself,” she added.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Duchess of York had previously explained that, to some extent, the Queen’s death meant she could now be herself. “I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing that makes me think I can now openly say what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody,” she said. “I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now.”