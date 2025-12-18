Support spending at home and abroad with rewards from the Santander Edge credit card

Most of us feel an increased spending strain at this time of year. Between seasonal travel, social commitments and next year’s plans to arrange, it’s natural to reassess how our day-to-day purchases fit into the bigger picture.

While some begin cancelling unused subscriptions, others take stock of their financial comings and goings. For many, this process involves asking the hard questions: am I getting the most out of my credit card? If you’re looking to help support your everyday purchases, it might be time to explore the Santander Edge credit card.

With practical features designed to reward steady, regular spending, the Santander Edge credit card is built around predictable costs – not high-stakes purchases driven by complicated tier schemes. It focuses on simple, stress-free cashback and overseas spending benefits, not to mention eligible Santander current account customers will receive £48 cashback when applying for the Edge credit card before 13 January 2026*.

If supporting your daily spending in a more structured way sounds like something that could benefit your finances, here’s a closer look at how the card works.

A simple cashback structure with everyday appeal

The card’s 1 per cent cashback on all purchases (up to £10 per month) is intentionally uncomplicated. There are no shifting categories or seasonal bonuses, just a reliable return based on regular spending. This isn’t going to transform your assets overnight like a lottery win, but it can help to bring a noticeable boost over time. The £4 monthly fee is worth factoring in, but if your monthly spending usually spans groceries, travel and a run of small transactions, this cashback structure could assist in offsetting it.

( Santander )

Easing the cost of overseas purchases

Whether you’re planning a family holiday or are travelling for work, the Santander Edge credit card also features no foreign exchange fees on purchases abroad when using the local currency. Not only can this create more clarity on what you’re actually paying (no exchange rate converters at the checkout), but it also means you’re able to use one card for both home and away, rather than juggling multiple accounts and spending statements. Granted, this won’t earn you airport lounge access or free flights, but in the context of real travel it can help to save money on the small costs which – as everyone knows – can add up fast.

How eligible customers can earn £48 cashback

Until 13 January 2026, Santander current account customers who open a Santander Edge credit card can receive £48 cashback (the equivalent of the monthly fee for the first year) provided they meet certain criteria. To qualify, you’ll need to set up a Direct Debit and use the card 10 times or more within the first three months. If eligible*, the £48 will be paid to your Santander Edge credit card account by 31 May 2026.

For those who don’t yet hold a Santander current account, you could still benefit from a £200 switching incentive** on certain accounts – so it’s worth reviewing all your options.

It takes just a few minutes to check your eligibility before applying, won’t affect your credit score and can help clarify whether the Santander Edge credit card is the right fit for your needs.

Apply for a Santander Edge credit card

Representative APR 37.8% APR variable, including the £4 monthly fee, based on an assumed £1,200 credit limit. The APR on purchases is 29.9% variable.

*Terms and conditions apply

** Separate to the £48 cashback offer