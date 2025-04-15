Sam’s Club announces major overhaul of all 600 US locations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam’s Club has shared big plans to expand and remodel stores.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, discussed the upcoming business plans during Walmart Inc.’s 2025 Investment Community Meeting last week. As part of “its long-term roadmap,” Sam’s Club will continue its previously announced plans to open 30 new locations, “while building a pipeline to open” approximately 15 new clubs each year, as noted in a press release.

In addition, Sam’s Club plans to remodel all 600 of its locations over the course of the next eight to 10 years. The remodels will be based on the layout of a Sam’s Club store in Grapevine, Texas that opened last year.

According to a press release, the investments in these physical stores are being done to help grow members of Sam’s Club “beyond its physical club footprint.”

“This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today,” Sam’s Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas said during the meeting. “We’re investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world’s best club retailer.”

Nicholas also noted that Sam’s Club is not “limited by [its] physicality,” but it is instead “enabled by it.”

Sam’s Club is remodeling all of its stores ( Getty Images )

“Our omnichannel model creates more opportunities to engage with members where they are, and how they want to shop,” he added during the meeting.

Over the next eight to 10 years, Sam’s Club also plans to double its membership and more than double its sales and profit. The company aims to enable stronger relationships with its members, specifically younger generations.

“We’ve built the foundation. Now, we’re accelerating,” Nicholas also said. “Sam’s Club is on a mission to become the world’s best club retailer — and we’re just getting started.”

To shop at Sam’s Club stores, customers need to have a membership, which costs about $50 a year. As noted on the company’s website, the membership comes with a slew of perks, including low members-only prices and a complimentary membership card for another member of your household. You can also decide to cancel the membership at any time.

While Sam’s Club is opening more physical stores, other retailers are shutting shops down. Last month, Kohl’s closed 27 “underperforming stores,” as part of its real estate change for 2025.” In addition, Kohl’s will be closing its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in California in May.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s former chief executive officer, said in a statement in January about the stores closing. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”