Jersey Shore star announces pregnancy after suffering ‘devastating’ miscarriage

Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola has announced that she’s pregnant after experiencing a difficult in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

The reality star, known as Sammi “Sweetheart,” and her fiancé, Justin May, shared a joint post on Instagram on Sunday to reveal they’re expecting their first baby. The news came after she shared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in November that she had a “devastating” miscarriage.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret..Baby May Due August 2025,” she wrote in the caption. “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for! We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!”

Giancola concluded: “Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Her post included three sweet snaps of her and her May holding a sonogram of their baby. A fourth picture showed a teddy bear, balloons, a basket with flowers, a white umbrella, Giancola baby’s sonogram, and a sign announcing the pregnancy news on a white sandy beach.

In the comments, many fellow reality stars and fans congratulated the couple.

Jersey Shore star holding her baby’s sonogram ( Sammi Sweetheart/Instagram )

“My heart is so happy for you both!!! Congratulations!” Lauren Sorrentino, who’s married to Jersey Shore alum Mike Sorrentino, wrote.

“CONGRATS SAMMI!!!!!!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!!” rapper Justina Valentina added.

Fellow Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote: “So so so happy for you both!!! You deserve it all my loves!!!”

The pregnancy news comes after Giancola confessed that she experienced a miscarriage in early 2024 after undergoing IVF.

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” she said during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in November. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it’s devastating.”

She nevertheless acknowledged that throughout the difficult time, May had supported her by being “so positive and uplifting.”

“He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him,” she said.

May and Giancola announced their engagement in March 2024 after nearly three years of dating. On Instagram at the time, the reality star shared a series of photos from the proposal, including a close-up of her engagement ring.

“Life update: Fiancé,” she wrote in the caption. “The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever and then some.”

Giancola appeared on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. She returned to the franchise in 2023 to feature in seasons six and seven of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.